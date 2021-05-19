Hobbton Middle finishes undefeated

Hobbton Middle School hosted Midway Middle School last week in girls soccer with the Lady Wildcats coming away with a 7-2 win. With that, the final game of the season has been concluded and the Lady Wilds also completed their first undefeated season in school history and second conference championship.

Six minutes into the match, Kaney Williams found an open Denisse Jorge-Garcia from 12 yards out to get the scoring started. One minute after that, Jorge-Garcia connected from 18 yards out off of a corner kick from McKayla Harris. Later, the Lady Raiders cut the lead in half three minutes after that. With seven minutes left in the half, Jorge-Garcia achieved the hat trick off of a rebound in front of the goal, making it 3-1.

“We knew the offensive pressure from Midway would be much improved since the first game. You really have to be prepared to play them the second time because their coaches do a great job of adapting and modifying from the first game,” said Hobbton Coach Damon Burnett.

Two minutes into the second half, Harris assisted on another Jorge-Garcia goal off of a corner kick once again. Midway added on to their scoring on a one-on-one, beating Hobbton keeper Alondra Villagran.

“Alondra stepped up this year as a captain and played goalkeeper when we did not have one. She is the most unselfish player I have been around in a long time,” said Burnett.

Jorge-Garcia would score her fifth and final goal three minutes after that. Harris scored the last two goals for Hobbton to finish the match, reaching the 7-2 mark.

“I give thanks to my team parents who are always there at every game cheering the girls on. I give credit to all the girls. Only having 13 players and most of them have played every minute, been to every practice, played or practiced when they were not feeling their best,” said Burnett. “My eighth grade players Alondra Villagran, McKayla Harris, Cristal Dolores, Jasmine Solar, Andrea Sada, including my manager, Henry Jorge-Garcia, became my assistant coaches. They were constantly encouraging and coaching the players who are new to soccer. It is a testament to the program we have developed here at Hobbton. They will be missed.”

