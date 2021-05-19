CHS soccer players earn top honors

AP Sinclair, sophomore center midfield, led team in assists — All-Region Bailey Spell, senior center midfield, captain — All-State/All-Region; East Central Conference Player of the Year Jasmine Jackson, senior center back, captain — All-Region Ta’Shawnna Green, junior left wing — All-Region

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses had nothing less than a phenomenal season in 2021. One year after COVID halted everything, the storied Clinton program picked up and went right to work and turned in an impressive performance from start to finish. The Lady Dark Horses steamrolled their way through the East Central Conference with exception of one lone hiccup in the regular season finale against East Duplin where they fell 3-2.

That loss, however, propelled Clinton to dominant playoffs journey where they blanked each opponent all the way up the East Regional Finale. They won 7-0 against Washington in round one, followed by a pair of 1-0 wins over Dixon and Croatan. They led 1-0 through much of the game at Carrboro in the regional final before the Lady Jags rallied past them for a thrilling victory in penalty kicks.

This past week, five of the Lady Dark Horses key players were honored with All-State and All-Region honors. Those are Ally Sutter, AP Sinclair, Bailey Spell, Jasmine Jackson, and Ta’Shawnna Green. Sutter had a team-high 22 goals this season and also contributed six assists. Sinclair knocked in 19 goals for Clinton and also had a team-high 22 assists. Spell had 16 goals and 10 assists, Green had eight goals and 11 assists.

Four seniors depart from this years regional runner-up squad, two of which are Spell and Jackson. With key pieces returning in 2022, the Lady Dark Horses intend on reloading and giving it another goal.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]