Midway shuts out Clinton

Clinton’s Dawson Smith makes contact with ball during the game against Midway. Midway’s Dawson Wiggins unleashes a strike toward home plate. Midway’s Hunter Tyndall eyes a fly ball hit his way.

Midway and Clinton met up on the baseball field on Monday night, squaring off in their first duel of the season. Cloudy skies and a cool temperature set the stage for the contest – one that was largely advantageous for the hometown Raiders. It was a slow process, but Midway gradually built a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in winning 7-0.

The Dark Horses went down in order in the top half of the first inning, quickly putting the bats into the hands of the Raiders. Jonathan Cooper reached on an errant throw at first and Colin Avery drew a walk to put runners at first and second. With Caden Wilson at bat, Midway pulled a double-steal that yielded another errant throw over to third base that got away. This allowed Cooper to take home for a 1-0 lead. Wilson finished his at-bat with an infield sacrifice grounder that scored Avery, putting the Raiders up 2-0.

The rest of the inning ended with no further action and the game settled at 2-0 for the couple of frames.

The Raiders tacked on another run in the bottom of the third and it was the top of their lineup that that once again got the production. Avery drew his second walk of the game and also got his second steal of the game in taking second with Wilson at the plate. Wilson roped a shot into the outfield that went for a double, scoring Avery for the 3-0 lead.

After another uneventful inning in the fourth, Midway’s offense went right back to work in fifth – this time by way of a 2-out rally. Nate Smith drew a walk to get the opportunity started and Casey Culbreth hit a single into center to move Smith all the way over to third. With Dawson Wiggins at the plate, a balk was the action that brought Smith home to make it 4-0 and advance Culbreth over to second. Wiggins finished his at-bat by drawing walk, as did Grant Barefoot, to load the bases. Next, Hunter Gainey was hit by a pitch that scored Culbreth, making it 5-0, then Sawyer Sutton drew a walk to school Carson Barefoot, who was pinch running for Wiggins. Cooper was the last batter of the inning for Midway, during which a wild pitch scored Grant Barefoot to make it 7-0.

Each team was able to land scattered baserunners throughout the next couple of innings but ultimately no more scoring opportunities arose as the Raiders remained undefeated with a 7-0 victory.

Wiggins went the distance for Midway, tallying 11 strikeouts and no runs on four hits and no walks.

With the win, the Raiders are now 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the East Central Conference. Clinton drops to 4-3. Midway will likely be off the rest of the week with Spring Creek being sidelined due to COVID issues. Meanwhile, Clinton was back on the field at home on Tuesday night against Goldsboro and will also travel to Goldsboro this Friday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]