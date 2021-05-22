Sampson trio earns All-State honors

Davion Smith Lane Baggett

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’sAll-State first and second team rosters for football were recently unveiled and three local athletes learned their names were on the list. From Clinton High School, running back Davion “Boogie” Smith and linebacker Spencer Westerbeek were honored, and from Midway High School, wide receiver Lane Baggett were named to the 2A All-State 2nd team.

Smith had 133 rushing attempts for 1,109 total yards and 20 touchdowns. On defense, Westerbeek was a force for the Dark Horses, routinely disrupting other teams offenses and causing them all kinds of trouble.

For Midway, Baggett had 42 receptions for 586 and eight touchdowns.

