Midway mercy-rules Spring Creek

Casey Culbreth delivers a strike during the fifth inning of Midway’s 12-0 win on Monday. Colin Avery slides back into first base on a pickoff attempt early in the game on Monday. Sawyer Sutton focuses on home plate early in the contest on Monday. Second baseman Hunter Tyndall fields a ball hit his way and throws the batter out at first.

After a short week last week, the Midway Raiders were back on the diamond Monday night, hosting Spring Creek in one of the makeup games between the two schools.

In the top-half of the first inning, UNC-Wilmington signee Sawyer Sutton made relative quick work of the Gators, fanning three of the four batters that he faced. In the bottom half the inning, the Raiders caught fire and went to work with their bats.

They didn’t immediately jump on their foe, rather it was a slow buildup like Secratariat coming out of the gate.

Colin Avery drew a 1-out walk and two batters later Nate Smith followed suit with a 2-out walk. Casey Culbreth got aboard on an error in left field that produced enough time for both Avery and Smith to score, making it 2-0. Dawson Wiggins drew a walk and then Grant Barefoot hit a shot into the outfield that scored Culbreth, making it 3-0. The Raiders then commenced to put on a hit parade with a single from Hunter Gainey, a double from Sutton, and a single from Cooper to push the lead to 7-0 as Midway had batted around. The Raiders, though, weren’t quite done with this first inning spurt as another walk from Avery set the stage for Caden Wilson to blast a triple to the outfield to bring in two more runs for a 9-0 Midway lead.

For Spring Creek, they just couldn’t get anything going. The top of the second inning was a three up, three down affair as a trio of infield groundouts quickly put the bats back into the hands of the Raiders. Now in the bottom of the second, Midway tacked on another run when a sacrifice RBI from Wiggins scored Smith, who had led off with a double earlier.

Jump to the bottom of the third, and the Raiders tacked on their final two runs of the game. Though they left bases loaded stranded, Midway still got runs from Cooper and Avery, who each drew walks, to push the final margin to 12-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Gators provided a small threat on back-to-back walks to Campbell Cunningham and Andrew Crumpler, but a hit from Cole Honeycutt to Avery at shortstop produced a double-play at first and second and Robert Strickland flew out to right field to end the threat.

Then, in the top of the fifth, Midway pitcher Casey Culbreth produced a flyout and two strikeouts to end the game with a Raiders 12-0 victory.

Defensively, Sutton got the win for Midway, going four innings and tallying five strikeouts, three walks, no hits, and no runs allowed.

“We swung the bats well, played defense well,” said Raiders head coach Justin Carroll. “Colin has been doing an unbelievable job at shortstop. He’s about as sure-handed as you can be out there. He’s got a good feel for the game, knows when he has time, when he doesn’t have time, he’s just a great leader on our team.”

Offensively for Midway, Smith led the way at the plate with two hits and two runs scored. Wilson had one hit and three RBIs, while Sutton had one hit and two RBIs. Culbreth, Cooper, Gainey, and Grant Barefoot all had one hit and one RBI apiece and Wiggins had one RBI. Avery contributed three runs.

Now at 8-0 overall, Midway is set to take on East Duplin in a critical series that could determine the East Central Conference Championship. Those games are on Tuesday and Friday of this week. Knowing these two games are crucial, Carroll affirmed that his team will approach these games business as usual.

“We’re looking forward to it but we’re going to do what we’ve been doing. We’re going to swing the bat and play our game. We’re not changing how we play our game for anybody.”

