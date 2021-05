Sampson County Soccer’s Clinton United U15 team won the U14/15 Gold Division in the Savannah United Spring Invitational Tournament in Savannah, Ga., on May 22-23. The team won all four matches against teams from Charlotte, Georgia, and Florida with scores of 8-3, 9-1, 1-0, and 4-0. This tournament win is the culmination of an undefeated season for the young men from Clinton and surrounding areas. The team is coached by Matthew Henderson, Premier UK Soccer Coach and SCS Clinton United Head Coach.