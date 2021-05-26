Mintz hosts historic signing

Taylor Faircloth, alongside parents Donald and Shannon Faircloth and Coach Dan Heinz, signs her letter of intent with Methodist.

In the 12th year since Mintz Christian Academy’s inception, Taylor Faircloth became the first volleyball player to sign to play ball at the collegiate level. In an event held at the school late last week, Faircloth signed to begin the next phase of her career with the Methodist University Lady Monarchs.

Thursday morning’s in-person session was the first of its kind for MCA. Staff, coaches, and Faircloth’s family gathered in the school’s gymnasium to hear head volleyball coach Dan Heinz speak on the student-athlete that he helped develop.

Remarking on his departing player’s time at Mintz Christian, Heinz said, “She has been a dynamic force across athletics here at MCA for years. Taylor is the kind of player who the other coaches are glad to see graduate and the one you hate to lose.”

“She has all the right character traits to be successful at Methodist University: successful, desire, ability, and a good work ethic,” Heinz continued.

Faircloth has been with the Lions since middle school and played varsity for Heinz all through high school. In addition, she garnered three all-conference awards during her varsity volleyball career.

“I am very excited to see Taylor have this opportunity to play college ball and very much look forward to watching her on the court with the MU Monarchs,” said Faircloth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Heinz and Mintz were not able to celebrate the first-ever collegiate athlete from Mintz in baseball player Evan Plant. Plant also signed with Methodist, but was robbed of his moment to sit at the table surrounded by his peers due to the pandemic. Heinz acknowledged that he couldn’t let this opportunity pass without paying homage to the former baseball standout.

Heinz remarked, “It was such a shame that the pandemic took Evan’s senior baseball season and the celebration of his signing. I could not let this go by without mentioning him and his contributions to MCA athletics. We have enjoyed watching him play with the Monarchs,” Heinz concluded.

