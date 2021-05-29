State Games return in 2021

North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event will be returning to the Triangle in 2021. The BODYARMOR State Games will host events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Sanford and Wake Forest from June 5 – July 18, 2021.

Over 12,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Triangle area. Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park will both play host to High School Baseball. Both Field Hockey and High School Softball are set to take place at Duke University, with more High School Softball play taking place at Thomas Brooks Park. WakeMed Soccer Park will be the site of the Youth Soccer Tournament, while the Wake Competition Center and the other Triangle-area Polar Ice Houses will collectively host Youth and Adult Ice Hockey. Karate, Taekwondo, Youth Basketball and High School Basketball will all be held at the Raleigh Convention Center. Ninja is making its debut and will be held at Rock Solid Warrior (Fuquay-Varina) and Warrior Tech OCR (Morrisville)! Durham County Stadium will host both Track & Field and High School Lacrosse, while Cary Tennis Park will host Pickleball and Tennis. Swimming will also be back in 2021 at the Triangle Aquatic Center.

The BODYARMOR State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: Apex Fencing Academy, Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis (Morrisville), Southern Sand Volleyball Complex (Apex), Capital City BMX (Raleigh), Womble Park (Holly Springs), Deep River Sporting Clays and Shooting School (Sanford), and other area schools, parks and recreation facilities. For a complete list of venues and dates, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.

Registration is open for the 2021 BODYARMOR State Games, which will offer twenty-seven different sports. Badminton, Kickball, Ninja and Esports are joining in the lineup for the first time in 2021. The remaining sports include: Baseball, Basketball, BMX, Disc Golf, Fencing, Field Hockey, Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Karate, Lacrosse, Mountain Bike, Pickleball, Rugby, Shooting, Soccer, Softball, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Track & Field, Sand Volleyball, and Wrestling. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.

The 2021 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: BODYARMOR, Visit NC, Truist, Lowes Foods, Daly Seven, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, HighSchoolOT.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sheetz, Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and Durham Sports Commission. It is not too late to be part of this year’s BODYARMOR State Games; to become a sponsor contact the North Carolina Amateur Sports office at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

