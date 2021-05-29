Clinton eases past Spring Creek

Oscar Rodriguez applies the tag in time at first base for an out.

Towards the end of a regular season brings along a familiar tradition for many high schools: Senior Night. Wednesday was the night to honor Clinton High School’s four senior baseball players when the Dark Horses hosted Spring Creek for the evening’s matchup. In a fitting twist, the game just so happen to end on game winning walk-off from one of the seniors being honored.

Senior Payson King got the ball to start off Wednesday’s tilt, and while he faced a bit of trouble, he settled down to draw a blank on the board for Spring Creek. The Horses would fare quite a bit better in their first chance to make contact.

Two errors and a sacrifice fly brought home three total runs in Clinton’s half of the first, stamping a 3-0 lead.

That advantage seemed very precarious, however, as the Gators got to work with their second opportunity. Spring Creek, who quickly had bases loaded and no outs, were only able to get one run across home plate as a forced out and two base running mistakes ran the Gators out of the second. While they had cut Clinton’s lead to 3-1, it could have disappeared entirely had not been for some mistakes.

From that point on, the game turned into a nip and tuck affair, with the Gators getting back three runs in the third to make it a one-run ballgame. Spring Creek tied it up in the fourth, 4-4, but the Horses took back the lead on a fielder’s choice by Connor Johnson in the bottom of the fifth. This back and forth became the story of the game and culminated with a 5-5 deadlock going into the seventh inning.

Relief-pitcher Alex Evans was now on the bump for Clinton and he shut the Gators down with a three up, three down top of the seventh.

It looked as though the Dark Horses would surely get the one run needed to walk off and not send the game into extras. Clinton wound up with bases loaded and no outs but anyone hoping for a quick departure was disappointed as a forceout and two strikeouts got the Gators out of this huge jam to force an eighth inning.

Now in free baseball, Evans again retired the Gators side 1-2-3, giving his offense a chance to rectify the bottom-of-the-seventh-bases-loaded flop.

A hit-by-pitch gave Jeffrey Arnette first base, who then proceeded to steal his way over to third. The winning run now ninety feet away, King, who went 5.1 innings on the mound, entered the batter’s box with a chance to walk it off on his Senior Night. The seventh inning quasi-debacle still fresh on the minds of everyone, King would not let a repeat happen when he launched a pitch to right that dropped in, sending Arnette home and clinching the senior night win.

Dark Horses head coach Scott Lewis liked his guys composure in the thrilling tilt, saying “I thought the guys stayed involved with the game and didn’t let the mistakes get in the way.”

“They never gave up tonight even in the back and forth.”

Lewis went on to compliment his seniors. “I can’t say enough about our four seniors. They are leaders. In practice and during these games they show up early, in the cage getting reps, and I really can not ask more from them.”

Clinton tallied six hits on the night. King and Asa Evans tallied two apiece while Johnson and Adam Daw contributed one apiece. Carter and Payson King each had RBIs as did Daw.

With the victory, the Dark Horses improved to 7-3 with another matchup against the Gators waiting in the wings. That matchup was set for Friday evening.

