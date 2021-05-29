NCHSAA recognizes Midway Football player

Tyler Godwin File Photos | Sampson Independent Tyler Godwin along with head coach Cory Barnes, assistant coaches Austin Tart and Justin Carroll, and Athletic Director Aaron Lane, who nominated Godwin for the award. Courtesy Photos | Allison Godwin Tyler Godwin embraces athletic director Aaron Lane after Midway’s final football game this season. Courtesy Photos | Allison Godwin

A total of 35 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award recognition. The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards. NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards. Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers. The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.

“We appreciate the continued partnership with our friends at the North Carolina Farm Bureau,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are honored to join with Farm Bureau in recognizing this group of 35 student-athletes who have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we want all student-athletes to learn through participation in our programs. Now, more than any other time, our society needs young people, such as this group of award winners, who exhibit what it means to have the ‘heart of a champion’ and who are dedicated to excellence in sportsmanship and citizenship.”

Among the recipients is Midway High School senior Tyler Godwin. Godwin participated in Basketball and Football for the Raiders but it was at Wallace-Rose Hill on April 2 when he went down in the second half of the contest with a leg injury. After a couple of appointments, it was confirmed that Godwin suffered a season-ending torn ACL and sprained MCL. He underwent surgery on April 28 and has since been sporting crutches.

Anyone that has attended Midway basketball and football games know that Godwin stands out on the court and field. His work ethic goes above and beyond and his pride in his team runs strong. When not on the playing surface, Godwin is one of the more vocal supporters of his team along the sidelines. It’s because of these characteristics that his performances stand out for the Raiders. On the court, Godwin led the Raiders with 11.3 points per game and was tied at the top of his team with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also contributed 15 steals and nine blocks this past basketball season.

On the field, Godwin made his presence known on both sides of the ball. Early in the season, he emphatically grabbed a pick-6 against Hobbton and grabbed 13 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown on offense. Defensively, he was second on the team in tackles with 46, despite having missed the final game.

Godwin was nominated for the award by Midway Athletic Director Aaron Lane, who served as Godwin’s head basketball coach and was also along the sidelines during football games this past season.

Lane had nothing but great things to say about the his senior athlete.

It was a great honor to nominate Tyler for the Heart of a Champion Award given out by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association,” Lane said. “Tyler embodies every characteristic that the Heart of a Champion award stands for. He is a leader on and off the field and I can say, without a doubt, that Tyler has given his 100 percent best to Midway High School and has been a tremendous asset to our athletic department. I can not put into words how much he has meant to me as a coach and as an athletic director. His impact at Midway goes well beyond what he will ever know and he has an extremely bright future and I am looking forward to seeing what God has in store for him.”

