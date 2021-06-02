Clinton duo signs college letters

Nakeviah Evans signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Saint Andrews University in Laurinburg, NC. Attending family includes Jakarta Evans, Shelley Evans, Lashaun Evans, Tamia Evans, Mary Murphy, LaTonya Murphy, Koa Evans and Zaniah Faison. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Isa Banks looks for an opening around her opponent for a shot opportunity. File Photos | Sampson Independent NaKeviah Evans splits defenders on her way up for a shot attempt. File Photos | Sampson Independent Isa Banks stretches out for a layup. File Photos | Sampson Independent NaKeviah Evans leaps and reaches high for a shot attempt. File Photos | Sampson Independent

A pair of Clinton Lady Dark Horse basketball players signed their national letters of intent on Friday, formally solidifying their college plans.

Nakeviah Evans and Isa Banks, both graduating seniors of the Class of 2021, were center stage of the signing event at Clinton High School during which Evans inked with Saint Andrews University and Banks with Elizabeth City State University on a full ride. Surrounded by a gathering of supporters that included family, friends, teammates, and coaches, the duo exchanged turns at the table to declare their intentions.

Banks has had an accomplished career for the Lady Dark Horses, earning All-County honors all four years of her high school career as well as being selected for the East-West All Star game in July. For her career, Banks averaged 14.2 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game.

For Evans, she also had a solid career, landing once on the All-County list in 2020. Her career stats display a total of 5.7 points per game, 2.0 steals, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.