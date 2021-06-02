Midway reclaims lead in ECC race

Midway catcher Caden Wilson tags out an East Duplin baserunner early in Friday’s game. Colin Avery slaps the ball down the third base line for a sixth inning double. Pitcher Christian Hairr releases a pitch during the fifth inning. Hairr 5-hit the Panthers in Midway’s 3-1 win over East Duplin on Friday night.

After dropping their first game of the season to East Duplin earlier in the week and falling from the top spot in the East Central Conference baseball standings, the Midway Raiders were looking to take some revenge in Friday night’s rematch with the Panthers. Behind a dominating pitching performance and some timely hitting, Midway did just that, dropping the Panthers 3-1 to retake the conference lead with just four games remaining on their schedule.

East Duplin came out of the gate confidently with a couple of two out hits, but Senior Christian Hairr settled in on the mound to get Brecken Bowles to ground out to second and leave the two base runners stranded for the Panthers. Midway got a runner aboard on a walk in the bottom half of the first, but couldn’t take advantage of the free pass.

Hairr took the mound in the second inning and established his dominance, retiring the next three Panthers in order to put the Midway offense back in business. It didn’t take long for the Raider bats to spring to life as Sawyer Sutton plowed the ball into deep right center for a triple to lead off the inning. Grant Barefoot drove in Sutton with an RBI double to give the Raider’s their first run of the game and the 1-0 lead. Next up for Midway, Dawson Wiggins, pounded a two base hit but Barefoot was tagged out at the plate on a nice play by Panther catcher Chase Pierce. Midway was unable to do further damage, leaving Wiggins stranded at second base as the next two batters grounded and flew out to end the inning.

Both pitchers settled into a nice groove with Hairr only allowing the Panthers three more hits over the next four innings of work. East Duplin’s Nick Cavenaugh had an equally impressive outing for the Panthers scattering five hits and striking out six over five innings of work on the hill. The key difference being that the Raider offense came up with timely hitting with runners on base.

East Duplin loaded the bases in the fourth on a Brecken Bowles single to right field, an error and a 2-out walk. But Midway’s Hairr helped his cause when he barehanded a bouncer back up the middle for the put out at first base to end the Panther threat.

“Christian Hairr is a good athlete and we have been working hard on our pitchers fielding the ball. He made a great play to get out of a jam,” Midway coach Justin Carroll commented after the game.

The Panthers strung together back-to-back base hits with one out in the fifth, but Midway once again came up with a great defensive play. East Duplin’s Brady Johnson advanced from first to third on a Nick Cavenaugh single but Cavenaugh, trying to stretch his hit into a double, got caught in a rundown and was tagged out by Hunter Tyndall. Tyndall fired the ball to third baseman Nate Smith where he and Raider catcher Caden Wilson had Johnson hung up in another rundown. Wilson eventually tracked Johnson down, completing an unlikely twin-killing to end the Panther’s fifth.

Midway added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Colin Avery laced a pitch down the left field line for a 1-out double. Caden Wilson got aboard on a walk, setting the plate for the meat of the Raider lineup. After Nate Smith went down swinging for the second out, Sawyer Sutton stepped in again and slapped a clutch 2-RBI single deep to left center to give Midway a little breathing room and a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth.

A hit batsman, an error and a walk resulted in the Panther’s once again mounting a scoring threat in the top of the sixth. But as had been the case all night, Christian Hairr forced an East Duplin ground ball when Brett Jarman grounded out to Hunter Tyndall to end the threat.

After leaving two runners stranded in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Raider staff called on Sawyer Sutton to move to the mound and attempt to close out the Panthers and preserve the win for starter Christian Hairr. The Panthers plated a run, taking advantage of Sutton’s shaky start. Sutton walked the first two batters he faced, these runners advanced on a fielder’s choice to first baseman Grant Barefoot who tagged the batter in the baseline for out number one. With runners at second and third Sutton committed a balk, scoring East Duplin’s Zach Brown from third base. After a brief meeting with his teammates around the mound, Sutton stepped back to the hill and proceeded to strike out the final two Panther batters to secure the win for Midway.

After the game, Midway head coach Justin Carroll said, “They were as upset after that loss on Tuesday night as I have ever seen a team. They worked really hard the last two days in practice to make sure it didn’t happen again.” Carroll continued by praising his pitchers and solid defensive play, adding “Christian Hairr had a great game, he doesn’t really overpower folks, he just finds a way to get outs like he has done all season, he is a great competitor. Sawyer came in for us, struggled a little bit but found his groove and got two big strikeouts to end the game for us. Both those guys have a lot of confidence in their defense. Casey Culbreth is as good a center fielder as I have seen at the high school level and Colin Avery is great up the middle, all our pitchers feel really comfortable with that defense behind them.”

Sutton led the Raiders at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a single, a run scored and two RBIs. Dawson Wiggins posted a double with an RBI and a walk in three trips to the plate, Grant Barefoot was 1-for-3 with a double, Colin Avery doubled and scored a run and Nate Smith was 1-for-3 with a single. Christian Hairr allowed five hits in six innings of work and Sawyer Sutton came on for one inning of relief striking out two and yielding one run.

The win puts the Raiders back in first place in the East Central Conference Standings with four games to play. “Right now we control our own destiny, if we win out, we win the conference. This is a good team, they work hard, very talented guys that all play for each other and now they have to finish strong,” concluded Carroll.

Next up for Midway is a road game at Clinton on Thursday, followed by a road trip to Spring Creek on Monday. After that, they finish up the regular season with a series against Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 10.

