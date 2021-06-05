‘Golf Fore The Arts’ slated for Friday

The Sampson Arts Council is holding its 11th Annual Golf Fore the Arts Golf Tournament, slating for June 11 at Coharie Country Club in Clinton.

The tournament, with a super-ball format and prizes awarded, is the council’s largest fundraising event and funds raised will support arts programming throughout the year, as well as provide two weeks of Summer Art Camp for over 100 children, of which 40 students will be awarded Art Camp Scholarships (fully paid tuition). The funds will also sustain ongoing operations of the Arts Council.

“The Sampson Arts Council values the health of guests, the community, and staff members and will follow COVID-19 protocols to make the Golf Fore the Arts event safe for all,” a press release stated.

To become a sponsor or for more information and to register online visit www.sampsonarts.net, call 910-596-2533 or email [email protected] Entry fee is $400 per 4-person team or $100 per individual. Entry fee includes green fees, cart rental, refreshments, box lunch, and participation in event contests and winning prizes. An optional $20 per golfer mulligan package is also available.

Tee time is next Friday, June 11, at 9 a.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]