Rains disrupt athletic schedules

Numerous athletic events were either postponed or cancelled this week due to the sudden onslaught of rain that befell the region. While the rain was certainly much needed to alleviate a long spell of dry weather, it unfortunately came during the final stages of the baseball season with local teams partaking in critical conference matchups.

Lakewood had two baseball games postponed this week, one against Union on Wednesday and another against Neuse Charter on Thursday. Hobbton was also supposed to be on the field this week with a game against Union but that game was cancelled and will not be made up. The Wildcats sit in second place in the Carolina 1A Conference, one game behind Rosewood, who have three conference games remaining — two against Princeton and one against Neuse Charter.

In the East Central Conference, conference-leading Midway had just one game scheduled this week, which was against Clinton on Thursday. That game was postponed as well with no make-up information provided. Currently, the Dark Horses sit in third place in the conference with room to spare over fourth place Goldsboro.

With the exception of the Hobbton/Union game, the status of all others games that were postponed this past week is unknown at this time.

East Central Conference Standings

1. Midway | 7-1

2. East Duplin | 7-2

3. Clinton | 8-3

4. Goldsboro | 4-5

5. Spring Creek | 3-6

6. Wallace-Rose Hill | 2-7

7. James Kenan | 1-8

Carolina 1A Conference Standings

1. Rosewood | 9-1

2. Hobbton | 6-2

3. North Duplin | 6-4

4. Princeton | 5-4

5. Neuse Charter | 4-4

6. Lakewood | 1-7

7. Union | 0-9

