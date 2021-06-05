Clinton High honors top athletes

Male Athlete of the Year Spencer Westerbeek and Female Athlete of the Year, Bailey Spell.

Clinton High School athletes, pictured from left, are: Carrie Jordan – Volleyball; Alex Czarkowski – Men’s Tennis; Liliana Wilson – Softball; Spencer Westerbeek – Football (defense); Bailey Spell – Women’s Soccer; Zamaya Marshall – Cheerleading; Akiya Stywall – Women’s Track; Isa Banks – Basketball; Zyon Simpson – Men’s Track; Joshua Lamb – Men’s Golf; Andrew Usher – Men’s Cross Country; Davion Smith – Football (offense); Olivia Gillespie – Women’s Cross Country; Ashton Apolinario – Men’s Soccer; Maegan Byrd – Women’s Tennis; and Sophia Fleury – Women’s Golf.

