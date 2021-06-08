Midway completes season sweep of Clinton

It was a sweltering afternoon for a rare Saturday baseball game between East Central Conference rivals, Midway and Clinton. Last week’s rains yielded poor field conditions, prompting Saturday’s match up between the Dark Horses and the Raiders. When all was said and done, it was Midway that wound up coming away with the win, completing the season sweep with a 6-2 victory.

The home team Horses struck first in Saturday’s tilt, which was one more run than Clinton got in the two teams first matchup a couple weeks ago. This 1-0 advantage didn’t last, however, as one run was certainly not going to be all the offense seen. As such, it didn’t take long for the visitors to tie and eventually grab a lead that proved to be durable.

By the top of the fourth inning, the Raiders had jumped out in front of the Dark Horses with two runs and just one out, but that would not be all the damage they would do. A 2-out rally provided Midway with a more comfortable 5-1 padding over Clinton after three in a half innings complete.

In their half of the fourth, Clinton got back one run off a 1-out RBI single from Adam Daw, but that’d be the end of the scoring for the home team Dark Horses. Midway tacked on one more run to reach the 6-2 final tally but after that the game ended rather quietly with Midway and Clinton going three up, three down in the seventh inning, sealing the season sweep for the Raiders.

Jonathan Cooper led the way offensively for his Raiders team, totally two hits with three at bats and an RBI. Caden Wilson had one hit and Casey Culbreth, Dawson Wiggins, and Nate Smith all contributed one RBI apiece. Smith and Wiggins combined for the win on the mound for Midway. Wiggins, in four innings, tallied five strikeouts against just one hit and no runs. Smith went three innings, tallying seven strikeouts, two hits, two walks, and two runs.

Midway still sits atop the ECC standings and has three games left on the schedule. They were set to hit the road for a makeup game against Spring Creek on Monday and will host Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday before traveling to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday in the regular season finale.

Clinton, meanwhile, drops to 8-4 with this loss, all of which came against Midway and East Duplin. This puts the Dark Horses finishing third in conference play. Saturday’s tilt was the last regular season action for the Dark Horses at home. One more game awaits them, which is slated at Riverside (5-6) in Williamston on Tuesday. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

