HCA holds historic soccer camp

Campers participate in drills during HCA’s Soccer Camp Campers participate in drills during HCA’s Soccer Camp Campers participate in drills during HCA’s Soccer Camp Campers participate in drills during HCA’s Soccer Camp Campers participate in drills during HCA’s Soccer Camp Matt Register and Rodolfo Sandoval address the crowd at the close of the camp.

Harrells Christian Academy’s women’s soccer team is coming off their best season in school history. To continue the momentum and excitement around both the men’s and women’s game, leaders of the soccer program decided to host a soccer camp for kindergartners through sixth grade.

The Lady Crusaders, who have been led by Rodolfo Sandoval and Matthew Register for the past three years, strung together the camp, with Register calling it a ‘harebrained idea.” But, it was a harebrained idea that proved to be widely successful.

“We weren’t sure if we would have twenty kids interested and we ended up with 60,” noted Register about the success of the 2-day summit.

Out of those sixty campers, the vast majority were HCA students, with at most five or six kids being from another institution. In addition to Register and Sandoval, current Crusaders soccer players, and one returning player, helped facilitate the camp. HCA graduate Cameron Simpson, Taylor Grace Register, Trey Bryan, Max DiLello, Anna Edwards, Rebekah Bryan, Ella Campbell, David Paz, Daughtry Jackson, Jakob Funes, JJ Najera, Garrison Hill and Chloe Bowles each took a group of campers that were divided by grade and gender.

“We cannot go without thanking those volunteers. This could not have happened without them. Really, they are the reason this was a successful two days. It means a lot to the kids to have their support,” continued Register.

Their appreciation didn’t stop there, either, as Register and Sandoval spoke extremely highly of the HCA administration that chipped in and helped out when last week’s rain forced the camp inside. Register noted that campers enjoyed about 45 minutes outside before organizers had to quickly rush everything indoors to escape the rain.

“A big thank you to coach Clayton Hall and Lynn Bundy for jumping right in to help divide the gym and for volunteering their time and coming out the past two nights.”

The two coaches went onto note how events like this help – and have helped – get the Crusader soccer program on track.

“We did this to have fun, of course, but another reason was to show the kids that we have a long-term plan. These kids need to know that when they are able to play soccer here, they are coming into something positive,” remarked Sandoval.

Register echoed that, saying; “It took time but our girls took a big jump last season and we expect the boys to do the same this coming year. We took over the boys when they were middle-schoolers and now they will be freshmen and sophomores this year and we expect them to make a big jump this season. They’re starting to gel and they aren’t going to allow anyone to push them around.”

Register and Sandoval were also quick to note that these strides would not have been possible without a strong bond that connects them.

“While we like to win, that is not everything. This is about family and having fun. We end practice every day with ‘1-2-3, family!’ and that really speaks to the way our program has come together.”

And that’s the same mentality that Sandoval and Register are trying to instill into the younger players with the camp, along with basic fundamentals of the game for the newcomers and advanced teachings for the more advanced students.

Throughout the camp, Register noted various up and coming players that stand out as having great potential and expressed overall excitement about the great things to come for the HCA Soccer Program. He is excited about camps such as this one, along with soccer academies accessible to the players, and local soccer communities such as Clinton United that can mold and shape good soccer players into great soccer players.

To close out the camp, parents were allowed into the gymnasium to get a glimpse of what the campers learned throughout the event. At the very conclusion, Sandoval and Register addressed the crowd and showed tremendous appreciation in everyone doing their part to make this inaugural camp a success.

“Thank you all for supporting the soccer program. It means a lot to these kids,” said Register. “They pour their hearts out for this school and you don’t realize how much it means to them. They love this sport. Our boys are going to make a big jump this year. Our girls have made a big jump. We’d love to have you and your kids as part of our program. If you want to come to games, or even practice, we’d love to have. Please come. Please come support these players and this program.”

“I’d like to thank all of the parents for coming out in the weather and taking time out of your day to come out and put something into your kids,” Sandoval said, speaking to the audience. “I’m thankful for you all and all of the kids. The excitement. The fun we’ve had. The kids deserve to have fun after the year we’ve had. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the great turnout for our first year. Thank you, parents, and thank you kids for coming out.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]