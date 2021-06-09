Leopards fall in pitchers duel

Trent Tanner unleashes a pitch toward home plate on Monday afternoon.

While the school year may be finished, the high school baseball season still rolls on. On Monday, that was the case at Lakewood High School as the Leopards played host to Carolina 1A foe Princeton for senior night. A pitchers duel unfolded for well more than half the game, but it was the Bulldogs that struck first and did not give up their slim lead to capture victory at 2-0.

Monday’s first inning was the template for how the tilt wound up unfolding: pitchers largely in command. It was not until the bottom of the third, after two and a half scoreless frames, that the best scoring opportunity presented itself.

A one out triple from the bat of Leopard Trey White put a runner just ninety feet away. No dice on scoring, however, as White was sent for home on a passed ball, but was tagged in time on a bang-bang play at the plate. A strikeout ended the frame, leaving intact the scoreless deadlock, which stuck until Princeton’s portion of the fifth.

Two out hits and RBIs win ball games and it was how the Bulldogs struck first in the top of the fifth. Jacob Barnes for Princeton belted a pitch just past the extended arm of the third baseman, scoring one run and launching the visitors into the lead.

Lakewood was not able to answer the run, being retired in order in the bottom of the inning.

Now in the sixth inning, Princeton tacked on an additional insurance run to grab a 2-0 advantage over the home Leopards.

Three up, three down for both Lakewood and Princeton left the score at 2-0 and by virtue of being the home team, LHS got the chance to at least tie or win in the bottom of the seventh.

Cooper James singled with one out, but he was left stranded as back-to-back strikeouts brought the game to a close.

Accounting for the loss, Lakewood dropped to 1-9 for the 2021 campaign.

While the Leopards are finished at home, they have a couple more opportunities to notch a victory. Lakewood’s lone win came against the Union Spartans and will have tried to sweep their county foe on Tuesday, followed by a road trip to Hobbton on Wednesday.

