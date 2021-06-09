Midway crushes Spring Creek

Sawyer Sutton focuses on his catcher as he prepares to unleash a pitch.

It was a wild night of baseball at Midway High School when the Raiders hosted Spring Creek in East Central Conference play. on Monday. For starters, this game was originally supposed to be played at Spring Creek, but was moved to Spivey’s Corner just hours before the first pitch. What ensued from there was utter dominance from Midway as the Raiders steamrolled the Gators, platting 11 first-inning runs en route to a 21-1 blowout.

This game saw a little bit of everything of the Raiders coaching staff as they utilized just about every player in their arsenal. JV players were brought in and given an opportunity to hit the field for a varsity game and both their defensive and offensive line ups shuffled around quite a bit.

But first, it was the typical Midway starters that got things started. Senior pitcher Sawyer Sutton retired the Spring Creek batters in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the first, recording two strikeouts and producing an infield groundout to quickly dispatch of the first three Gators hitters.

The bottom of the first is when things got crazy. The Raiders successfully batted around and had produced seven runs before Spring Creek finally recorded their first out of the inning. Jonathan Cooper got things started in the lead off position, hitting a single into the outfield and taking second base when the ball got by the defense. Colin Avery drew a walk with the next at-bat and Midway had two on with no outs. Caden Wilson recorded the Raiders second hit of the game when he a shot into right field that brought Cooper home for a 1-0 lead. Nate Smith followed suit, also getting a hit into right field to score Avery and Wilson to make it 3-0. Sutton drew a walk to once again give Midway a pair of base runners and both would be scored on a Grant Barefoot double to center field, quickly pushing the advantage to 5-0. Dawson Wiggins reached on an error and Casey Culbreth drew a walk to load the bases for the Raiders with still no outs.

After a pitching change, Carson Barefoot got an infield single to score Grant Barefoot but a wild throw to first also scored Wiggins to make it 7-0. Now back at the top of the lineup, Cooper hit a popup to record the first out of the inning but in the process, Carson Barefoot came home for the 8-0 lead. The Raiders went on to nearly bat around twice as the inning ended with the 8-spot batter Culbreth flying out to end the inning, but Midway tacked on three more runs to make it 11-0 at the end of the first inning.

The Gators tallied their lone run of the game in the second inning, cashing in on a lead-off walk by Robert Strickland. After Strickland’s walk, Cole Honeycutt reached on an error and two batters later Harrison Sutton in an infield sacrifice to score Strickland, making it 11-1.

Nothing was going for either team in the bottom of the second or top of the third, but in the bottom half of inning number three, the Raiders went right back to work.

An error, a walk, and hit by pitch put Smith, Sutton, and Grant Barefoot bases loaded with no outs. Wiggins drew a walk to bring in Smith, making it 12-1 but Midway was far from done. A wild pitch scored Sutton, making it 13-1, and an infield SAC RBI from Culbreth scored Barefoot to push the margin to 14-1. Then, a single just past the shortstop from Hunter Gainey scored Wiggins to put the tally at 15-1. Cooper hit a single to score Gainey and, batting around again, Smith hit a SAC RBI to score Cooper and at the end of three innings, the lead was 17-1.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, a 2-out rally produced four more runs. Gabe Dapuyen drew a walk and later scored on a wild pitch. Gainey was hit by a pitch, and was also scored on a wild pitch. Hunter Tyndall was also hit by a pitch and was scored on a hit by Wilson and Avery was walked and scored on a Smith RBI single to hit the final tally of 21-1.

Defensively for Midway, Sutton, Culbreth, and Gainey combined for the win with Sutton recording four strikeouts, Culbreth getting three, and Gainey one. Spring Creek had just two hits.

Wilson led the way for the Raiders at the plate, tallying four hits and three RBIs. Smith had three hits and five RBIs, followed by Cooper with two hits and two RBIs. Grant and Carson Barefoot each had one hit and two RBIs, Gainey had one hit and one RBI and Avery had one hit.

With the win, Midway is now 11-1 overall and 9-1 in league play. The Raiders have one final series against Wallace-Rose Hill, where two wins against the Bulldogs will seal the conference championship. Those games were slated for Tuesday and Thursday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]