Mintz slugger swings for the fences

Foster Smith, a rising fourth grade at Mintz Christian Academy, plays shortstop for the Area Stars travel baseball team. Smith has played travel since the age of six years old. He has always had a passion for baseball and has played second base, pitcher, and shortstop. In last weekend’s tournament in Greensboro, Smith hit two over-the-fence home runs, which gives him a total of six over-the-fence home runs in his short career. All together, he has managed to hit a total of 15 home runs in his three years of playing baseball.