CHS Tennis makes playoffs push

The Clinton Dark Horses girls tennis team enjoyed a successful season and is now hoping to mirror that success in the postseason. Coach Chad Brewer earned Conference Coach of the Year honors while Bailey Spell earned Player of the Year. During last week’s East Central Conference Tournament, Spell won the singles bracket while Lauren Naylor and Emily Baggett won the doubles. Spell, along with Megan Byrd, advance to the regionals tournament singles play while Naylor and Baggett will participate in doubles play.

The Clinton Dark Horses girls tennis team enjoyed a successful season and is now hoping to mirror that success in the postseason. Coach Chad Brewer earned Conference Coach of the Year honors while Bailey Spell earned Player of the Year. During last week’s East Central Conference Tournament, Spell won the singles bracket while Lauren Naylor and Emily Baggett won the doubles. Spell, along with Megan Byrd, advance to the regionals tournament singles play while Naylor and Baggett will participate in doubles play.