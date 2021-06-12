Sports Club honors coaches, players of year

Bailey Spell, Clinton High School Payson King, Clinton High School Richard Warren, Hobbton High School Justin Carroll, Midway High School Susan Clark, Midway High School Miranda Holmes, Midway High School Courtney Mozee, Lakewood High School Makenzi Hudson, Midway high School Carlos Aguilar, Hobbton High School

The Sampson County Sports Club recently selected their Coaches and Players of the Year award winners across the sports that are typically dubbed spring sports. Along with All-County Nominations, the Club honored the following list of players and coaches for their respective sports.

• Logan Atkins, Midway High School – Player of the Year, Men’s Golf

• Glenn Patrick, Midway High School – Coach of the Year, Men’s Golf

• Bailey Spell, Clinton High School – Player of the Year, Women’s Soccer

• Jeff Smith, Clinton High School – Coach of the Year, Women’s Soccer

• Payson King, Clinton High School – Co-Player of the Year, Baseball

• Richard Warren, Hobbton High School – Co-Player of the Year, Baseball

• Justin Carroll, Midway High School – Coach of the Year, Baseball

• Miranda Holmes, Midway High School – Player of the Year, Softball

• Susan Clark, Midway High School – Coach of the Year, Softball

• Courtney Mozee, Lakewood High School – Co-Player of the Year, Women’s Track and Field

• Makenzi Hudson, Midway High School – Co-Player of the Year, Women’s Track and Field

• Heather Johnson, Midway High School – Coach of the Year, Women’s Track and Field

• Carlos Aguilar, Hobbton High School – Player of the Year, Men’s Track and Field

• Billy McLamb, Midway High School – Coach of the Year, Men’s Track and Field

The full final phase of the 2020-2021 All-County athletes (for Spring Sports 2021) will be unveiled the weekend of June 26.