Hobbton races past Lakewood

Hobbton’s Chase Bland beats the throw to second for a steal. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Kollin Hunter tries to score late in the game, however, catcher Ben Langston had other ideas. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Walker Thornton delivers a pitch in his first start of the year. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Coming off a 7-1 win at Neuse Charter Tuesday night, the Hobbton Wildcats downed the Lakewood Leopards 10-2 in a pitching duel Wednesday for three innings before either team scored.

In the first inning, Lakewood was three up, three down. Their leadoff batter got an out on an infield fly ball. The number two battered flied out to right field. Number three went down swinging.

The Wildcat side of the inning was much better as Daniel Britt went down swinging. Nate McLamb hit a high fly ball to center field which was an easy out. Ben Langston struck out.

In the top of the second, Trent Tanner got a base hit; but, was left stranded as the next two batters went down is short order.

On the Hobbton side, Richard Warren was unable to beat the throw to first, Bennett Darden went down on an easy catch to center field and Walker Thornton struck out. The score after two innings was 0-0.

In the third inning Lakewood’s Try White got a triple on a throwing error. Heath Britt struck out and the third batter hit an easy catch fly ball to right field.

On the Wildcat side of the inning, Nick Mailhot got out on fly ball to center. Chase Bland got a base hit, but the Wildcats ended the inning with Mailhot stranded.

In the fourth inning, Tanner drew a walk. David Melvin got a base hit that scored Tanner for the first score of the game. The Leopards left two stranded but ended the inning with a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats had a busy fourth inning. Nate McLamb got a base hit to lead off the inning. Ben Langston got on with a Leopard throwing error. Warren hit a grounder to short resulting in a double play for two outs. Darden drew a walk. Thornton got on as a result of a Leopard error moving Darden to second. McLamb picked up the first Wildcat score for a 1-1 game after four.

In the fifth, neither team was able to get any thing going; although, Kollin Hunter and Tanner were able to get hits.

Hunter Powell led off the sixth inning with a walk. Heath Britt got a base hit moving Powell to third. That’s as far as it went for the Leopards.

The Wildcats had an explosive sixth inning scoring nine runs as the Leopard’s pitching went sideways. White gave up three walks loading the bases before being relieved by Hunter. The Wildcats continued to capitalize as Hunter walked several more runs in. Mailhot walked to load the bases. Hall drew a walk to score another run. Bland walked to raise the score to 4-2 the bases were still loaded. Mailhot got on with a walk moving the runners with a score to go up 5-2. Hall made first on a base-on-balls to put the Wildcats up 6-2. Langston stepped up to the plate and got a base hit scoring two more runs to put the score at 8-2. Next up, Warren got a base hit. Darden got a double scoreing two more runs for a 10-2 lead.

Conner Grimes stepped in to relieve Thornton who hit the pitch count limit. Grimes retired the Leopards 1-2-3 to end the game.

In his pitching debut, Thornton a junior, had nine strikeouts and gave up two walks. Grimes had one strikeout and gave up one base on balls. McLamb was 2-for-4 with 1 RBI and a successful steal; Hall was 1-for-3 with 1 RBI and one run; Thornton was 1-for-3 with 1 run and 2 RBIs; Bland was 1-for-3 with 1 run and 2 RBIs; Warren was 1-for-4 with 1 RBI; and Darden was 1-for-2 with 1 run and 2 RBIs.

“We started off slow,” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell. “Their kid pitching did pretty well. We were hitting right at them. We were dead in the field. We picked the life up. I don’t remember the hit that started; but after that we were on it pretty good. We Have to be a quicker starting team and a more aggressive team on defense. I’m a big believer in the defensive unit. Hats off to Walker (Thornton). He came out there in his first start of the year and did a wonderful job.”

The Wildcats are 9-2 on the season, 8-2 in conference play. They were scheduled to finish the season at North Duplin Thursday night, weather permitting, however the game was postponed. The Leopards finish at 2-9 on the season.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]