The Hobbton Wildcats drew the No. 9 seed for Tuesday’s opening round of the NCHSAA 1A Baseball playoffs and will hit the road to No. 8-seed East Columbus. Hobbton finished 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference, which puts them in second place. East Columbus also finished second in their conference, the Three Rivers 1A/2A Conference, at 6-1 and are 9-3 overall. The winner of this game will move on to face the winner of No. 1 Perquimans and No. 16 Ocracoke.