Raiders capture ECC Championship

Casey Culbreth releases a pitch toward home plate. The Midway Raiders, 2021 East Central Conference Champions.

Mother Nature had one final curve ball up her sleeve last week when Midway and Wallace-Rose Hill tried to get the final regular season of the game finished up. What was supposed to be a Thursday game at Wallace turned into a Friday evening affair in Spivey’s Corner with the Raiders playing as the guest team. It was a strange atmosphere to say the least but Midway was able to pull out the 4-0 victory and seal the deal on capturing the East Central Championship.

The game moved quickly after getting off to an early start as defense was on full display. In the bottom of the second, Midway got out of a 1-out jam that saw runners on first and second for the Bulldogs. This helped set up their first run of the game in the top of the third.

Casey Culbreth lead the inning off with a single up the middle and took third on back-to-back steals. Two batters later, he was scored on another single by Jonathan Cooper to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Defense from both teams continued to shine as both could only manage a smattering of base runners all the way through the fifth inning. There, in the top half, Midway added a pair of insurance runs. Culbreth got another hit to get things started, this time a double down the third base line. Hunter Gainey followed suit, getting a triple into center field that scored Culbreth to make it 2-0. Cooper hit a sacrifice RBI to score Gainey, making it 3-0 as the game moved to the bottom of the fifth.

Wallace-Rose Hill just simply wasn’t about to get anything going as the Raiders defense held them to no more than three of four batters throughout the game.

Midway picked up one final insurance run in the top of the seventh, getting production from the bottom of their line up once again on a 2-out rally. Culbreth was the shining star for the Raiders, getting a single into left field and moving over to third on a steal and passed ball. Then, as some late-game rain began to fall, a wild pitch scored Culbreth to make it 4-0.

The rain continued in the bottom half of the seventh but never phased the Midway defense as a three up, three down inning finished things off for the 4-0 victory.

After the game, even with their stellar defensive effort, Midway head coach Justin Carroll said his team wasn’t thrilled with their performance.

“I don’t think they’re particularly happy about how they played today,” he began. “Whenever we don’t play our best ball I don’t have to say anything to them because they beat themselves up way worse than I’ll ever beat them up.”

Carroll did pay a special nod to a couple guys he said stepped it up, one of which being Culbreth, who also got the win on the mound.

“Casey got his first start of the year, got a complete-game shutout and was 3-for-3 at the plate, so he kind of carried the load today. Hunter Gainey had a big hit and Jonathan Cooper also had a good day.”

Culbreth did lead the offense with his 3-hit performance and three runs scored. Cooper also had one hit with two RBIs and Gainey had one hit with one RBI. On the mound, Culbreth had nine strikeouts against three hits and no walks and no runs.

With the regular season completed and the title of conference champions under their belts, the Raiders now enter the win-or-go-home NCHSAA State 2A Baseball Playoffs. With a record of 13-1, they drew the No. 3 seed and will host Whiteville on Tuesday.

“We’re going to show up every day and do what we can,” Carroll said of the playoffs. “It’s going to be crazy with the one day between games.”

