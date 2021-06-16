Banks to play in All-Star game

Isa Banks celebrates being previously named East Central Conference Player of the Year. Isa Banks gets up in the lane for a shot. Isa Banks absorbs contact and attempts to get off a shot. Isa Banks reaches up for a layup in a previous conference tournament game.

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina East-West All-Star games are back for their 2021 edition. This year’s women’s event will feature one of Clinton’s own on its roster — Isa Banks.

This prestigious game is described as, “seeing tomorrow’s stars today” and Banks has certainly been a shining star for the Lady Dark Horses basketball squad. A recent graduate of Clinton High School, Banks will compete in the event that is scheduled for July 19 at the famed Greensboro Coliseum.

“This is a big opportunity for me to get my name out there, along with my high school, hometown, college, and family,” remarked Banks on the significance of playing in the summer invitational. “In addition to all that, this is a really good way to complete my high school career.”

Before Banks could get to this final note ahead of her college career, she had a successful four year stint with the Lady Dark Horses, serving as a team captain in those final two seasons. In addition, the 6-foot athlete tallied impressive numbers throughout her career. She hit 1,000 points during her junior season and as a career total, averaged 14.2 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. She finished her career with a total of 1,165 points after playing just 10 games her senior season.

Banks was under the direction of head coach Chris Owens, who she says helped her go from, “being a three point shooter and shot blocker to more of an all around player.”

“He [Coach Owens] has pushed me to the highest level, where he knows I can be and has also put me in uncomfortable positions so that I could grow.”

She went on to highlight the impact that “CO” and his assistants had on her success in high school.

The Greensboro Coliseum is known for hosting big games and large crowds so in preparation for the All-star game, Banks notes that she is mentally preparing herself for this stage with the bright lights. “Focusing less on the arena and potentially large crowds, and more on the West team,” she says.

When Banks goes to compete in July, she will carry with her many memories from her days as a Lady Dark Horse.

“I will always remember being a role player my sophomore year, when we made it to the third round of the state playoffs and taking down undefeated East Duplin, while injured, in my very last high school game.”

In addition to these memories, Banks will be indebted to those who helped get her to this point.

“First, I thank God and I must shout out my brother, Jalen Banks, for teaching me how to play the game, how to love the game, and for always believing in me. Also thanks to my family, teammates, and community for believing in me and supporting me.”

Banks ended her remarks on this note, “Lastly, I thank God for giving me the best mom on earth. I appreciate how she has helped me by guiding me through the decisions of life, instead of forcing me. She has worked day and night to help give me opportunities and has helped me to become a better person.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]