Clinton soccer player Lyle Brewington will participate in the North Carolina East-West All-Star game this summer. The event is slated for Tuesday, July 20, at McPherson Stadium in Greensboro at 8:30 p.m. This marks the return of the event after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brewington is a 2021 graduate of Clinton High School and played two seasons with the Dark Horses varsity soccer program.