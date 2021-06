The Hobbton Wildcats saw their season ended on Thursday night as they fell on the road at No. 1 seed Perquimans. The Pirates are wearing the coveted one seed well so far in the tournament, earning a pair of run-rule victories; first a 16-0 victory over Ocracoke and now a 10-0 win over the Wildcats. Perquimans, now 14-2 overall, will move on to face the No. 4 seed Bear Grass Charter.