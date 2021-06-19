Whiteville ends Midway’s season

Lefty pitcher Christian Hairr unleashes a strike toward home plate on Tuesday. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Dawson Wiggins stares down home plate after releasing a pitch. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sawyer Sutton focuses on his catcher as winds up to throw a pitch. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

The Midway Raiders baseball season came to an abrupt end Tuesday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Baseball Playoffs. Drawing a tough opponent in Whiteville, the Wolfpack and stud pitcher Jacob Allgood held the Raiders to their lowest offensive production of the season and snuck past Midway with a 1-0 victory.

The lone run of the game came early. In the top half of the first, Whiteville’s Bud Baldwin was ruled safe on a close play at first and after stealing second base, was batted in by the Allgood for the 1-0 lead.

From there, the game settled into quite the pitcher’s duel as strikeouts began to pile up for both teams and solid defense was there to prevent any opportunities. Midway certainly had their chances to tie or take the lead but each opportunity was squandered either by mistakes or great plays by the Wolfpack. Notably, the Raiders had a Jonathan Cooper on third with just one out in the bottom of the first but the senior got himself caught in a run down when Allgood faked a pitch and instead threw over to third base. Cooper lost the battle of the run down and a golden opportunity was squandered.

A similar scenario unfolded in the bottom of the third when Dawson Wiggins hit a single into left field. He received in a courtesy runner in Carson Barefoot, who moved over to third base with two outs, but he was stranded there after a flyout ended the inning.

The Raiders again got a runner in position to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth after Casey Culbreth got aboard thanks to an error, but he too was left stranded at second as another scoring opportunity was shut down.

This was the case yet again in the sixth as Cooper was left stranded at second and things were really starting to get uneasy with the score stonewalled at 1-0.

All game long, the Raiders defense mirrored that of their opponent. One close call at first was the difference maker in this defensive battle – other than that one play, Midway’s pitching staff and team defense kept the game within reach.

Their efforts nearly paid off in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Raiders finally caught a break. After two consecutive outs to begin the bottom of the inning, Allgood was forced out of the game due to the pitch count and Fisher Soles took the mound to close things out. The first batter he faced was Wiggins, who drew a walk to put the tying run at first. Barefoot was again called on to pinch run and the junior found himself on third once again after Casey Culbreth hit a double into the outfield, putting the winning run at second base. With everyone on their feet in anticipation, Hunter Gainey stepped in at the plate with the opportunity to be the hero. The Raiders were hoping for anything. A passed ball. A hit. A walk. Anything to bring home at least one run. Instead, it was the harsh reality of a 2-out strikeout that ended their season as Gainey went down swinging, preserving Whiteville’s 1-0 victory.

Statistically, the Raiders had a better offensive performance than the Wolfpack as they outhit them 5-2. The problem was those two hits were back-to-back early in the game to score the lone run.

“We pitched pretty well and played defense pretty well, we just couldn’t get a hit when we needed one,” said a dejected first-year Midway head coach, Justin Carroll. “We had runners there but their pitcher did a great job. Hats off to Whiteville, they did a great job. This was a tough one but our guys never gave up, never quit, we just had some tough breaks.”

At the plate, Culbreth continued his recent hot streak to end the season, getting two hits. Cooper, Wiggins, and Smith all had one hit apiece. Defensively, three seniors took the mound for the Raiders. Wiggins pitched five innings, getting eight strikeouts but giving up two hits and two walks for one run. Sawyer Sutton pitched one inning, getting three strikeouts, and Christian Hairr also pitched one winning, getting one strikeout.

Midway concludes their season with a final mark of 13-2.

