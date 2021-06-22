Dixie All-Stars Tourney starts Friday

Royal Lane Park in Clinton will be the site of the 2021 Dixie Youth AAA (Minor League) District 7 All-Star tournament starting this Friday, June 25. The event will kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. and could potentially run through Wednesday, June 30. Of course with any outside activity, the following game times are weather dependent, but the current game times are:

• Friday, June 25: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Saturday, June 26: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.

• Sunday, June 27: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• Monday, June 28: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 29: 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 30: 6:30 p.m. (If necessary)