Sports Club unveils 2021 HOF class

Jim Darden was a basketball standout at Clinton High School from 1962-1965, Darden had an outstanding career playing basketball for Methodist University. A four-year USA South Athletic All-Conference performer, Darden’s name is present in many categories in the Methodist University Men’s Basketball record book. Darden was also inducted into the Methodist University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. Al Britt had a 43-year career in public education, mostly at Hobbton High School. He was the head football coach for 26 years with 181 career wins a 1993 1A State Championship. During his career Britt coached: football, basketball, baseball, track and field and golf. After retiring from teaching and coaching, Britt served as the Athletic Director for Sampson County Schools. Hobbton High School standout basketball player 1984-1988. King is still listed in the Top 10 in seven categories in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association basketball records. After his Hobbton career, King went on to play four seasons at Wake Forest University. He was a starter for the Deacons all four years and ranks in the Top 10 in scoring and rebounding at Wake Forest. King played three years in the National Basketball Association and seven seasons in professional leagues in Europe. Fred Applin was a four sport star athlete at Lakewood High School from 1977-1980. After high school, Applin played football at Elon University and was a member of the 1980-1981 NAIA National Championship team. He also was a member of the Track and Field team at Elon University. Applin began his coaching career as a volunteer Assistant Coach under Coach Randy Wiel with the University of North Carolina Men’s JV Basketball team. He has made coaching stops at the University of Washington, Wake Forest University, the University of Texas, University of North Carolina, University of Houston, East Carolina University and was the head coach at Hampton University and the head coach for nine seasons of the Charleston Southern University Women’s Basketball team.

Bobby Purcell is a graduate of Clinton High School, NC State University, and the University of Georgia. While enrolled in the Masters of Sports Management program at the University of Georgia, Purcell worked as a volunteer graduate assistant coach under Vince Dooley and later served as an intern with the Atlanta Falcons. Purcell joined the NC State football team as a part-time assistant coach under Monte Kiffin in 1981. In 1983, new head coach Tom Reed named Purcell the recruiting coordinator. In 1987, Purcell became the Assistant Director of the Wolfpack Club. In 1991, Purcell was named the Executive Director of the Wolfpack Club and held that position until retiring in 2020.