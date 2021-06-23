CHS’ Brewington to play in All-Star Game

Lyle Brewington heads a ball during a game this past season. Lyle Brewington dribbles the ball through traffic.

Clinton High School is sending another graduate off to compete in the 2021 East-West All-Star games. Lyle Brewington, a former soccer player for the Dark Horses soccer program, will compete in the invitational, slated for July 20 at 8 p.m.

Originally, these Games were only played in football and men’s basketball in 1954, but over the next 40 years, more sports were added. Men’s and women’s soccer debuted at the event in 1992.

As has been the case since 2015, Brewington and his fellow East teammates and West competitors will take to the field at MacPherson Stadium in Greensboro.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be selected to play in this game,” Brewington said. “To be honest with you, I was excited and surprised to be selected as an all-star.”

Before Brewington’s experience in Greensboro, his play in travel soccer and at Clinton High School provided him with lessons that he will carry with him.

“Hard work is probably the biggest thing I learned when going through high school and playing sports.”

He continued, “It takes hard work and team work to reach your biggest goals. Sometimes you are going to have wins and other times losses, but you have to keep moving forward and getting better.”

2021’s game is slated for a month from now on July 20 and Brewington is preparing on his own to make sure he is ready to go.

As with any athlete, there are friends and family that encourage and support them. This is not any different with Brewington, who says that the camaraderie between his teammates and friends are what he will remember most from his time at Clinton High School.

“More important than anything, I am grateful for my God, who gave me the ability and skills needed to play this game,” remarked Lyle on who is the source of his talent.

“I need to thank my parents and family for supporting me throughout my years of travel soccer and high school soccer,” Brewington said. “I would like to especially thank my dad, who spent many years as my coach. He helped me grow and taught me how to love the game of soccer. I know without a doubt that if it weren’t for him, I would not be at this point.”

Of course, Brewington could not go without mentioning the CHS coaches who lead a highly successful soccer program!

“I must give a shout-out to all my school coaches: Coach Brad Spell, Kenan Lanier, Adam “City” Smith, have helped me understand what it means to be a Dark Horse and play with Dark Horse pride.”

