Dixie Youth Tournament underway

Royal Lane Park in Clinton is the site of the 2021 Dixie Youth AAA (Minor League) District 7 All-Star tournament starting this weekend. The event kicked off Friday night and continues today through Tuesday and potentially Wednesday, June 30, if needed. Of course with any outside activity, the following game times are weather dependent, but current times are:

• Saturday, June 26: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.

• Sunday, June 27: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• Monday, June 28: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 29: 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 30: 6:30 p.m. (If necessary)

The Clinton All Stars and the Sampson All Stars, along with teams from East Duplin, North Duplin, Wallace, and Burgaw are all competing for the District 7 Championship and a spot in the State Tournament in July.