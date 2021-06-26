Clinton All-Stars finish Runners-up

The 2021 Clinton Coach Pitch All-Star team finished in 2nd place last weekend in the District 7 Dixie Youth Tournament in Faison. This qualifies the team for the D2 State Tournament in Dunn beginning July 10. Players on the All-Star team include: Case Bass, Colton Carr, Finn Ezzell, Trae’Von Garner, Walker Hairr, Graysin Honeycutt, Daniel Horne, Jon Titus Locklear, Henley Moore, Rivers Moore, Mason Sessoms, and Andrew Thornton. The team is coached by Walt Hairr, Marshall Ezzell, Jonathan Locklear & Derek Moore.

