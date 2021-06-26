Raiders host summer scrimmage

Midway and Lakewood scrimmage one another on Wednesday. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Lakewood and North Lenoir battle it out in scrimmage. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Midway and North Lenoir square off in Wednesday’s scrimmage. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Midway and North Lenoir square off in Wednesday’s scrimmage. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Midway and North Lenoir square off in Wednesday’s scrimmage. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent

After a 2020 preseason where events like Wednesday evening’s seven-on-seven football scrimmage at Midway High School were not possible due to COVID-19, players and coaches finally enjoyed the opportunity to get some meaningful work in prior to the start of the 2021 football season.

Four high schools participated in the event: Midway, the host, Lakewood High School, Triton High School, and North Lenoir High School.

“This doesn’t seem right but it is right,” said Midway head coach Cory Barnes, echoing the sentiments of the North Lenoir coaching staff in regards to finally being able to assemble outdoors without strict COVID-19 protocols and regulations. “It’s nice to be back outside, have fans in the stands, coaches down here interacting and not have to worry too much about regulations.”

The setup for Wednesday night’s scrimmages saw the four squads divided up into two pods, with Midway and North Lenoir going up against each other for the first hour on one half of the field, while Lakewood and Triton went to work on the other half of the field.

After one hour of competition, there was a swap that yielded Lakewood and Midway scrimmaging against one another and Triton and North Lenoir going head to head. The Leopards and the Raiders teams appeared to be evenly matched throughout the scrimmage, with both offenses making it to the end zone on multiple occasions.

Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan remarked on how this type of preparation helps his team get ready for actual competition in the fall: “It is a lot better to come out here and go against people who do what they do, rather than us trying to emulate them in regular practice.”

“I really enjoyed that we went against types of offenses that we may see again come season time. Some of our guys excelled, while some took a step back, so we got to get on the film and go,” continued Sloan.

The Lakewood coach also noted how his team is returning many players from the last COVID-shortened season, saying “We are not losing a lot in terms of numbers and are returning quite a few players from last year. A few are banged up so we need to make sure over the next month or two that they are ready to go and A-Okay.”

On Midway’s side of things, Barnes was also optimistic about what he saw with his team and indicated that this week was the first week that all of the members of his team were able to participate practice.

“We were a little sluggish at the start,” he said. “This was the first time we had everyone at practice but the kids showed up and gave it their all and competed.” Barnes went on to emphasize the areas his team had some key losses, highlighting three seniors lost on the offensive line, a trio of clutch receivers, and a big physical and emotional leader in Tyler Godwin. He then, however, identified some key returning players as well, including Nate Smith at receiver, Trey Gregory and Josh Lupo in the running game, and the big man on campus, Wyatt Holland at quarterback.

COVID-19 may be fading in the rearview mirror in the sports world but it’s effects still aren’t quite finished. With spring sports just now finishing up this weekend, the turnaround time from the end of one season to the start of the next is dramatically cut short. Barnes acknowledges that the start of summer workouts has been impacted, which also impacted some of the Raiders play on Wednesday, but he is confident his team will adjust as things continue to return to normal.

“We made a lot of mistakes [on Wednesday] but those were just from lack of practice time. We’re changing our defense around a little to match the personnel we have but I think, even with the quick turnaround, by about the end of July we’ll be more comfortable.

Speaking of July, Midway will be quite busy during that month and even right on up to the Jamboree on Aug. 13. They will take next week off, in some aspect, but will get right back to the grind for most of the month. Only July 14, the Midway Football program will host a camp for the smaller kids from 8 a.m. to noon. Also on the 14th, they will head to Goldsboro for another seven on seven scrimmage before wrapping up the month with their own minicamp. Then on Wednesday, August 11, Midway will take part in the Jamboree at Triton High School.

This Fall 2021 season also brings about some newness in terms of the athletic conferences. Midway and Clinton will participate in the new Southeastern-7 (SAC-7) Conference along with East Bladen, West Bladen, Fairmont, Red Springs, and St. Pauls. Lakewood’s conference didn’t change that much with exception of Princeton moving up to 2A; otherwise, Hobbton, Union, Rosewood, Neuse Charter (not a football member), and North Duplin all remain in conference competition with one another.

