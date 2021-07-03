Hobbton, Lakewood state track results

Hobbton and Lakewood represented Sampson County in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1-A Track and Field competition held last Saturday in Greensboro. In most of the events there were 15 schools represented.

From Lakewood, Cortney Mozee placed eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.45. She also was part of the Leopards’ 4×100 relay team composed of Sabrina Hodges, Ashlee Spates, and KiAshleigh Wright. They finished 13th with a time of 56.50.

In the 4×400 relay Lakewood finished 13th with a time of 4:48.16. The team consisted of KiAshleigh Wright, Sabrina Hogan, Sara Teasdale, and Courtney Mozee.

In the girls’ long jump, Hobbton’s Baylor Harris placed 12th with a jump of 13-06 and Mariana Sada-Romero placed 14th with a jump of 11-11.

In the girls’ triple jump: Lakewood’s Hogan jumped 29-6.50 for 13th place.

In the boys’ shot put competition, Hobbton’s Kelvin Stevens placed ninth with a throw of 39-11.75. In the boys discus throw, Hobbton’s Rubin Espino placed ninth with a throw of 112-03 followed by teammate Carlos Aguilar with a distance of 110-04 in 10th.

