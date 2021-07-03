Dixie All-Stars: East Duplin claims title

The Clinton All-Stars, Tournament Runners-Up - Pictured in no particular order are: Camden Holloman, Tanner Serafini, Noah Bass, Henry Pope, Hampton Bass, Jase Woodard, Braylen Gomez, Davis Smith, Dan Wilson, Jaden Hairr, Brody White, and Porter Best. The Clinton All-Stars are coached by Duell Pope, Fernando Gomez, and Terry Smith. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent The East Duplin All-Stars, Tournament Champions - Pictured in no particular order are: Samuel Mojica, Hayes Lanier, Levi Powell, Brayden Jones, Grayson Padrick, Archer Gwynn, J.C. Williams, Waylon Powell, Leighton King, Jenson Wooten, and Liam Greene. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent The North Duplin All-Stars Courtesy Photos | Clinton Parks and Rec The Sampson All-Stars Courtesy Photos | Clinton Parks and Rec The Wallace All-Stars Courtesy Photos | Clinton Parks and Rec Hampton Bass makes a play at shortstop and throws the runner out at first. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Jaden Hairr unleashes a pitch toward home plate. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Jase Woodard takes a swing. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent North Duplin’s Brayden Brock prepares to release a pitch. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent This North Duplin pitcher fires a strike toward home plate. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent East Duplin pitcher sends a strike toward home plate. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent

The 2021 Dixie Youth AAA (Minor League) District 7 All-Star tournament came to a close on Wednesday night. East Duplin finished the tournament undefeated and was crowned champion, with the hometown Clinton All-Stars finishing in second place. Both teams qualified for the state tournament to be held in Dunn later this month.

Clinton fell into the loser’s bracket on Monday night when East Duplin defeated them 12-1. Back on the field on Tuesday night, Clinton took on North Duplin, who they had already beaten on Sunday.

Clinton vs North Duplin (Tuesday)

Clinton held North Duplin at bay in the top of the first inning, getting three outs on just four batters. In the bottom of the inning, Clinton went ahead 2-0 with just two key plays.

The first was Braelyn Gomez getting things started with a lead-off walk. After that, Hampton Bass hit the ball into the outfield, where an error saw the ball roll past the defense and all the way to fence. As a result, both runners made the trip around the bases and crossed home plate for the 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Clinton staved off a scoring threat from the Rebels when they got runners on second and third. A walk to Will Sullivan and a double from Aaron Troublefield put them on second and third with only one out but the duo was stranded on a strikeout and infield ground out.

This paved the way for Clinton to stretch the lead in the bottom of the second, tacking on another run to make it 3-0.

In the top of the third, North Duplin rallied for two runs to get back into contention and did so on a 2-out rally. Peyton Schoonmaker got the rally started when he got aboard thanks to an error. Then, a single from Brayden Brock and a triple from Garrett Stevens scored Schoonmaker and Brock to make it 3-2.

Clinton, though, stormed right back in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs to go back up 6-2.

Porter Best kicked it off when he got hit by a pitch and Henry Pope followed suit with a double to left field. Jaden Hairr drew a walk to load the bases and Davis Smith followed up by getting hit by a pitch, which brought Best home for the 4-2 score. Then, Brody White hit into a fielders choice but two runs scored as a result when Hairr and Smith came across home plate for the 6-2 lead.

The top of the fourth inning, though, proved to be a challenge for Clinton as three pitching changes were made to try to avoid complete disaster.

Self-inflicted wounds were costly for Clinton as five walks, a hit batter, and an error helped North Duplin score four runs to tie the game up at 6-6 with just two and a half innings remaining.

The top of the lineup was due up in the bottom of the fourth and it proved beneficial as Clinton got back all four of those runs.

Hampton Bass got things started on a fielder’s choice and back-to-back singles from Porter Best and Henry Pope brought bass home for the score to make it 7-6. Two batters latter, Smith was hit by another pitch to load the bases and a walk by Brody White scored Best to make it 8-6. Jace Woodard hit a single into right field, scoring Pope and Davis to put the lead at 10-6.

Nothing happened for North Duplin in the top of the fifth and in the bottom half Clinton earned some insurance runs, which proved to be much needed.

Leading 13-6 headed to the bottom of the sixth and final inning, Clinton found themselves in another pitching jam. North Duplin was in business, having cut the deficit to 13-10 with the tying run standing in the on-deck circle. The Rebels, though, gambled on a hit and sent a base-runner home that never really stood a chance. Clinton catcher Davis Smith hauled in the catch and applied the tag at the plate for the final out of the game to preserve the 13-10 victory, sending Clinton back to Wednesday night’s championship game.

Clinton vs East Duplin (Wednesday)

Clinton needed a win on Wednesday night to extend the tournament but, unfortunately for the home team, it just wasn’t in the cards. Receiving the bats to open the game, East Duplin struck first and fast.

Pitching struggles lingered during Wednesday’s contest as the young Clinton team was on the field for the for fifth straight day. Several walks loaded the bases with just one out and two more RBI walks put East Duplin on the board 2-0. Before closing out the top of the first, three additional runs were plated by the Duplin All-Stars, putting the undefeated team up 5-0 early.

Trailing 5-0, Clinton looked to respond to their opponent’s momentum. The home team did trim their deficit by a run when Hampton Bass made contact for a sacrifice fly, getting back to within 5-1, but things were about to go from bad to worse.

East Duplin nearly matched their first inning run total in the second inning, plating four more runs and grabbing a 9-1 advantage over their Clinton counterparts.

Sorely needing to make up some ground, Clinton loaded the bases up and a walk brought a run home, but that would be the extent of the damage done to East Duplin’s large advantage.

Grayson Padrick continued East Duplin’s strong offensive performances seen in the first three innings. Runners at the corners, Padrick stepped into the batter’s box and launched a pitch past the center-fielder. Two runs were easily scored and Padrick made his way home on a throwing error.

Across the next two innings, Clinton and East Duplin traded a couple of runs, but the big lead became final at 13-4, and the East Duplin All-stars were crowned tournament champions.

During the awards ceremony, Clinton and East Duplin were presented with their awards and it was announced that both finalists qualified for the Dixie All-Stars State Tournament, which will take place in Dunn in July.

Also honored on Wednesday was the Sampson All-Stars team, who won perhaps the most important honor of the night: best sportsmanship.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]