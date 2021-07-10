Sampson honors championship teams

U12 Baseball Champions: National League - The Brewers Pictured: First frow, from left: Christopher Naylor, Bill Tarplee, Trace Pope, Seth Faircloth, and Jackson Lassiter. Second row, from left: Aden Blackwell, Caleb Neal, Landon Hill, Trey Tanner, and Lincoln Neal. Third row, from left: Manager Patrick Neal, Coach Robert Hill, and Coach Robert Tanner. U12 Softball Champions: The Cyclones Pictured (Last names not provided): Back row - Coach Justin, Coach Joel Ray, Ja’Niyah, Chloe, Coach Jay, Laila Presly, Kaydence, Coach Cameron, and Coach Brittany. Middle row, from left: Coach Katie, Bailey, Alivia, Berkley, and June Claire. Front frow, from left: Halle, Alana, Martha, Magdalene, and Courtney.

U12 Softball Champions: The Cyclones Pictured (Last names not provided): Back row – Coach Justin, Coach Joel Ray, Ja’Niyah, Chloe, Coach Jay, Laila Presly, Kaydence, Coach Cameron, and Coach Brittany. Middle row, from left: Coach Katie, Bailey, Alivia, Berkley, and June Claire. Front frow, from left: Halle, Alana, Martha, Magdalene, and Courtney.

U12 Baseball Champions: American League – The Royals Pictured: First row, from left: Grayson Grimes, Doug Odom, Ransom Gilmore, Sawyer Warren, Javier Escalera, and Alex Rios. Second Row, from left: Thomas Tart, Jose Morales, Alex Harris, Kaden Sheets, Wyatt Hardee, and Landon Barefoot. Coaches: Kevin Sheets and Erica Odom

U12 Baseball Champions: National League – The Brewers Pictured: First frow, from left: Christopher Naylor, Bill Tarplee, Trace Pope, Seth Faircloth, and Jackson Lassiter. Second row, from left: Aden Blackwell, Caleb Neal, Landon Hill, Trey Tanner, and Lincoln Neal. Third row, from left: Manager Patrick Neal, Coach Robert Hill, and Coach Robert Tanner.