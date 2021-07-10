Sampson All-stars claim District 7 title

The Sampson Allstars claimed the District 7 Dixie Majors title this past weekend. Pictured are: bottom row, from left: Ayden Lawson, Chance Sessoms, Will Blackman, Aden Norton, Preston Toohey, and Thomas Tart. In the middle row, from left: Landon Hill, Cullen Lewis, Reed Ammons, Harrison Lewis, Samuel Johnson, and Caleb Neal. And, on the back row are Coach Robert Hill, District Director Glenn Mobley, Coach Lloyd Tart, and Coach Mike Ammons.

The Sampson Allstars claimed the District 7 Dixie Majors title this past weekend. Pictured are: bottom row, from left: Ayden Lawson, Chance Sessoms, Will Blackman, Aden Norton, Preston Toohey, and Thomas Tart. In the middle row, from left: Landon Hill, Cullen Lewis, Reed Ammons, Harrison Lewis, Samuel Johnson, and Caleb Neal. And, on the back row are Coach Robert Hill, District Director Glenn Mobley, Coach Lloyd Tart, and Coach Mike Ammons.

Pitcher Reed Ammons on the mound for the Sampson All-Stars.