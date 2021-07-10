Clinton’s Purcell to be enshrined

Purcell addresses an audience in a past meeting in the Wolfpack Club. Bobby Purcell poses inside the N.C. State Wolfpack Club. Bobby Purcell and former WRAL Sports anchor Jeff Gravley conduct an interview. Bobby Purcell poses with Charlie Bryant, Wolfpack Club executive director predecessor to Purcell, and Mrs. Wuf along the sidelines during a football game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

In an event to be held Friday, July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center, Clinton native Bobby Purcell will finally be ceremoniously inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Purcell was announced as a member of the 2020 Class alongside Debbie Antonelli, Mack Brown, Dennis Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Mac Morris, Trot Nixon, Julius Peppers, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford. The inductees were slated to be celebrated in an induction ceremony in April of 2020 but COVID-19 haulted that from happening. Now, the event will be held later this month.

Purcell was raised in Clinton where he was a member of the Clinton Dark Horse football and baseball teams, playing for coaches Bobby Robinson, Tommy Sloan, and Bob Lewis.

His athletic history in North Carolina heavily revolves around his athletic involvement with North Carolina State University. His biggest role has been serving as Executive Director of the NC State Student Aid Association (Wolfpack Club) since 1991. During that time, the Wolfpack Club has raised over a half billion dollars in support of student-athletes at NC State and has grown to 20,000 total annual donors. The Club also oversaw the renovation of Carter-Finley Stadium, including the construction of the Wendell H. Murphy Football Center and the C. Richard Vaughn Towers. 26 of Purcell’s former staff members currently serve rolls at other universities, including two athletic directors: Jimmy Bass at UNC-Wilmington and Karlton Creech at the University of Denver.

Purcell’s storied career at NC State began back in the 1970s as a student. It is noted on NC State’s GoPack website that he graduated in 1977 from the Poole College of Management and went on to earn his master’s degree in Sports Management at the University of Georgia.

In 1981, Purcell returned to NC State when he joined the coaching staff for the Wolfpack football team under head coach Monte Kiffin, initially assisting with running backs, special teams, and the defensive scout team. He also served as academic coordinator. In 1983, Tom Reed was named the next head coach of the football team and he named Purcell as recruiting coordinator/assistant coach, in which he was quickly recognized as one of the ACC’s top recruiters.

In 1986, NC State once again made a change at the head coach position, naming Dick Sheridan to the position. Sheridan named Purcell as his recruiting coordinator while he also handled many administrative duties, including coordinator of the Dick Sheridan Football Skills camp.

Other career achievements for Purcell include serving as the National Association of Athletic Development Directors president in 2004-2005 and was named their University Division Fund Raiser of the Year in 2007. In 2014, he was recognized with NAADD’s Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2017, NAADD named its’ mentorship program the “Bobby Purcell Mentoring Program” in recognition of Purcell’s reputation for helping mentor so many others.

Purcell was slated to retire in 2020 and at the time had plans to remain in Raleigh. Clinton, though, will always have a special place in his heart. In comments from last year, Purcell had nothing but great things to say about his hometown.

“I’m proud to have grown up in Clinton and call it home. It’s a great place to grow up and I’m where I’m at because of the City of Clinton.”

