Spell to represent East in All-Star game

Continuing in a series of Clinton High standouts heading off to play in this year’s East-West All-Star games, Bailey Spell will hit the pitch on July 20 for the Women’s Soccer edition.

“Being chosen to play in the East-West All-Star game was huge and exciting news for me,” said Spell about the opportunity to play in the invitational. “This is an amazing accomplishment and definitely a highlight of my soccer career.”

Spell, who had played for the Lady Dark Horses for her entire high school career, says she will take some lessons learned from those four years with her to compete in Greensboro.

“From my years playing for the Dark Horses, I know the values of teamwork and communication. If the East are to win, those two will definitely have to be used in this particular game, because this is a group of players that have not played together before.”

Not only carrying teamwork and communication with her, Spell will also keep some fond memories from her time at Clinton close to her heart.

“I will never forget my two high school coaches Jeff and Adam Smith for their support and just being goofballs,” Spell chuckled.

She continued, “The mini scrimmages that we would have at Friday practices and my superstition of wearing my strap-on shin guards for every game since the fifth grade. I also will never forget the several friendships I have built with my teammates.”

With the game scheduled for July 20 at MacPherson Stadium in Greensboro, Bailey says preparing for the game is going well and that running is a big part of her preparation.

Spell also remarked that several people were big influences in her soccer career, including her parents and coaches.

“My mom and dad, Brad and Erin Spell, my coaches, as well as everyone that has been with me through this amazing journey.”

She went on to note how all of them helped in different ways to shape her into the soccer player she is today.

“I must thank my mom and dad for always pushing me to do my very best and to never stop when the times get tough. I also have to shout out Jeff and Adam for always making me laugh and giving us lots of energy, while Dr. Ken Yang taught me the basic skills of soccer and Danny Walsh who urged me to try new things on the soccer field.”

Spell is certainly an asset for the East team as she has certainly compiled big numbers during her illustrious career. She scored 55 goals for Clinton and tallied 38 assists.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

