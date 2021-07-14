Jamboree set for return

After a two year hiatus – one year due to inclement weather and the other due to COVID-19 – the 2021 Sampson County Football Jamboree is set to return and with it comes some big changes. This year’s jamboree is set for Friday, Aug. 13 but the venue will be Tommy Sloan Stadium at Midway High School.

As usual, the participants will be Midway, Lakewood, Union, Clinton, and Hobbton, however, there is a twist. There will be five more scores participating: Rosewood, East Duplin, North Johnston, James Kenan, and North Lenoir will also be in participation.

Rather than the five schools play each other in rotating segments, each school will play one 45 minute segment against a predetermined team.

With the Jamboree set to kick off around 5 p.m., Union will get the first segment at 5:30 when they take on North Johnston. At 6:30, Hobbton will challenge James Kenan followed by Lakewood and North Lenoir at 7:30, Clinton and East Duplin at 8:30, and Midway and Rosewood at 9:30. The festivities will conclude roughly around 10:30.

The jamboree format allows for 45-minute segments that will mimic game situations and without special teams.

In addition to the action on the field, there will be plenty going on off the field as well. DJ Joey Warren will be on hand as well as food trucks from Flash BBQ, T&T Grill on Wheels, and Fair Foods. There will also be kids inflatables to include a bounce house, obstacle course, and a dual-lane slide.

“I love being able to host the jamboree this year and being able to change the format,” said Midway Football head coach Cory Barnes. “Coach Lewis gave us the opportunity to find the teams and the ability to host it and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In addition, Midway athletic director Aaron Lane also spoke on the hard work that’s gone into overhauling this Sampson County tradition.

“I am excited to be directing the 2021 Sampson County Football Jamboree this year and even more excited for Midway High School to host,” Lane said. “The jamboree has always been a marquee event in Sampson County, marking the beginning of another athletics year. I grew up being apart of this jamboree and remember the rush of excitement that it brought. But, I felt we had lost that in the last few years and I wanted to bring it back to our county.”

Barnes acknowledged that he was one of the ones advocating for change because the teams that participated are all on each other’s schedules already. For instance, Hobbton, Lakewood, and Union are all in the same conference – as is Midway and Clinton.

“In planning for this years jamboree we knew that we needed to revamp the format so my head football coach, Cory Barnes, worked with me in contacting teams and creating a format that would be competitive for the teams and intriguing for the fans,” Lane continued. “We expanded this years jamboree to a ten team event. East Duplin, James Kenan, North Lenoir, North Johnston, and Rosewood will be joining our five county teams. The event will begin at 5:30 and will go throughout the evening with our last game beginning at 9:30.”

“We are very excited to have a few food trucks attending our event this year. Flash BBQ, T&T Grill on Wheels, and our Fair Food truck will be set up to serve fans. There will also be entertainment from DJ Joey Warren along with inflatables for kids. Already there is a lot of energy about the event throughout the county and we can only anticipate that to grow as we get closer to August 13. We are expecting a great night of fun and football.”

And to conclude, Lane expressed an open invitation everyone countywide.

“Please come out and support our student-athletes and county high schools!”

