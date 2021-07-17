Basketball Jamboree slated for Clinton

The Clinton High School Lady Dark Horses basketball program is hosting a Basketball Jamboree on Saturday (today). The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. and extend until the evening.
Along with Clinton, 10 other teams will participate in Saturday’s events, including Kinston, North Pitt, Lee County, Wallace-Rose Hill, West Carteret, North Brunswick, James Kenan, Gray’s Creek, Cape Fear, and Overhills. The event will utilize both Clinton High School’s main gym and auxiliary gym. Fans are invited and encouraged to come out and support their teams. Admission is $5 and masks will be required.
Game times are:
9 a.m.
Main Gym – James Kenan vs Cape Fear
Aux. Gym – Over Hills vs West Carteret
10 a.m.
Main Gym – Wallace-Rose Hill vs Clinton
Aux Gym – Lee County vs Gray’s Creek
11 a.m.
Main Gym – North Pitt vs Kinston
Aux Gym – North Brunswick vs Clinton
Noon
Main Gym – Cape Fear vs Over Hills
Aux Gym – West Carteret vs James Kenan
1 p.m.
Main Gym – Clinton vs Lee County
Aux Gym – Gray’s Creek vs Whiteville
2 p.m.
Main Gym – Kinston vs West Carteret
Aux Gym – North Brunswick vs North Pitt
3 p.m.
Main Gym – James Kenan vs Overhills
Aux Gym – Cape Fear vs West Carteret
4 p.m.
Main Gym – Clinton vs Gray’s Creek
Aux Gym – Whiteville vs Lee County
5 p.m.
Main Gym – Whiteville vs North Brunswick
Aux Gym – North Pitt vs Lee County
Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]