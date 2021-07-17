Beasley appointed Hobbton basketball coach

Brandon Beasley is the new men’s basketball coach for Hobbton High School, athletic director Jason Fussell has announced.

Beasley is a native of Benson and a graduate of South Johnston High School. He has coached the Wildcats JV basketball program for two years.

“I’ve been lucky enough to learn from the people around me,” said Beasley. “There are some good coaches, Jose Garcia, former coach Jeff Lane, people like that. I’ve also had conversations with former coach Kenny Bass. Hopefully, I can get some more information out of him, because he is very good.”

Beasley said he will be working to lead the school to basketball success in the future.

“Here at Hobbton, we haven’t necessarily had the success we want to have or wanted to have in the last two years; but, we have grown as far as the program goes,” the new coach stated. “We are right there on the edge of getting where we want to be. The kids we have here now are all in; they hold each other accountable.”

Beasley pointed to “three main factors.”

“(There are) three cornerstones we like to have: toughness, family and work ethic,” Beasley stated. “As long as we’re doing all three of those we’ll look pretty good. We are very young, but with that, the kids I coached on JV are up here with me now. They’ve had me at the JV level but now they have me at the varsity level, so we’ve been around each other for a pretty long time.”

Beasley is in a non-certified position while he is working toward finishing his degree. He also assists in football and as a volunteer for the track program.

