Creech back at Midway helm

Matthew Creech instructs one of his former teams in a huddle. Matthew Creech shares upgrades to the Midway High School Gym during a recent post on Facebook detailing his excitement to be back as coach. Matthew Creech, sitting, discusses game info with previous head coach Aaron Lane.

Midway High School has announced that Matthew Creech will be stepping back into the lead role as their Boys Basketball head coach this upcoming season. Creech previously spent three years as JV coach, compiling a 54-11 record, before going 50-31 in three seasons at the varsity level.

He stepped away from the program at the conclusion of the 2017 season for personal reasons and other opportunities. Since then the Raiders basketball program has seen Joe Easley and Aaron Lane at the helm, but the opportunity has presented itself for Creech to resume the role – an opportunity he says he’s prayed about and is thrilled to take.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back into this role and having the privilege to lead the Men’s Basketball program at Midway,” Creech stated. “It’s an opportunity I’ve been praying I would have another shot at for a few years now; and I’m so grateful to my wife, our church family at Hickory Grove where I pastor, and most especially our school administration and Athletic Director for affording me that opportunity.”

An avid Carolina Basketball fan, Creech referenced legendary head coach Dean Smith in defining what his teams will be all about when the season picks up in November.

“When Dean Smith was at the University of North Carolina, he told his teams that the definition of success was the ability to ‘play hard, play smart, and play together,’” he quoted. “That’s going to be the trademark we evaluate success by as well. If our student athletes will buy in to those core values I think we’ll find success on the court as well as in the classroom and within the community too.”

Though a tough overall record befell the Raiders the past couple of seasons, it was evident that the team was making strides in growth and improvement. Creech has been on the sidelines as an assistant coach the past two seasons under coach Aaron Lane, so the transition is expected to be a smooth one, which will prove critical this season as Midway moves into a new conference.

“We anticipate having a good group of young men on our team for this upcoming year. Our basketball schedule is going to be really challenging, especially with the new conference we’ll be joining,” Creech attested. “We will definitely need all of our enthusiastic Midway fan base in the stands in a few months to help us compete and bring the home-court advantage back to Raider Country that we had years ago.”

