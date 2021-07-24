UMO gearing up for golf tourney

The Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Southern Wayne Country Club. This will be the 35th year the tournament has been held.

Organizers said that, because of the support of donors throughout the years, the tournament will collectively surpass the $1 million mark this year.

Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The entry fee is $90 per player or $360 per team. There will be a raffle drawing and silent auction at the tournament, as well as golfer contests such as longest drive and closest to pin. Prizes include 2 flights. Golfers will receive goodie bags, and food and beverages will be available.

The deadline to sign up is Aug. 1. All contributions are 100% tax deductible and will go directly to the Michael Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund and the University of Mount Olive Trojan Club, organizers said.

For more information, please contact Neil Price at 919-738-7072 or at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]