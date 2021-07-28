Football season fast approaching

Clinton participates in a football camp at UNC-Pembroke this summer. Courtesy Photo | Ryan Hunt, CHS Hobbton’s Loden Bradshaw a season ago. File Photos | Sampson Independent Union in action last season against Hobbton. File Photos | Sampson Independent During a summer workout, Jason Arnette meets with his Harrells football team. File Photos | Sampson Independent Lakewood squares off against Hobbton in a 7-on-7 this summer. File Photos | Sampson Independent Midway participates in a 7-on-7 against North Lenoir this summer. File Photos | Sampson Independent

The start of football season is just a couple short weeks away. With the Sampson County Football Jamboree quickly approaching on Aug. 13, area teams are entering the final stages of preparation in hopes of making this season a memorable one.

For Clinton, Harrells, and Midway, that trio is looking to continue to build off of last year’s successes. They all finished with above .500 overall records and the Crusaders and the Dark Horses each made playoff appearances. The Raiders narrowly missed the playoffs at a final record of 5-2.

For Hobbton and Lakewood, despite a sub-.500 record, they each qualified for the 1A Playoffs. Meanwhile, Union is hoping to just be able to field a team as continual diminishing numbers continue to plague the Spartans.

Let’s take a tour around the county and see what each team has been doing to prep for the 2021 season.

Harrells

The Crusaders maintained an undefeated record all season long last year all the way down to the state championship game against the Christ School. There, HCA ran into a force to be reckoned with as the Greenies claimed the title with a 55-21 victory. Back this season for the Crusaders, though, is a right much of their key skill players from last season.

In fact, head coach Jason Arnette says that this season’s team is senior-laden, a rarity, he says, at HCA.

Key players lost from last season include defensive specialist Grice Bell and running back Isaac Underwood. Key returners, however, include top two running backs Devin Gardner and Xavier Arrington, as well as quarterback Ethan Spell, Jaheim Murphy, Trent Jackson, Isaac Jiminez, and Sam Hope.

Preseason preparations include three days per week practices and a scrimmage against Heide Trask. The Crusaders kick their season off at home on August 20 against Christ the King.

Clinton

Clinton High School is looking to reload once again this season after qualifying for the state playoffs back in the spring. They also ran an undefeated schedule until they suffered a first round loss to Eastern Randolph in the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. Now, the Dark Horses are searching for more success this upcoming season – a season that features plenty of changes.

Clinton will participate in a brand new conference this season that brings back foes like East Bladen, West Bladen, and Midway. But now, they’ll face a gauntlet of new enemies in St. Pauls, Red Springs, and Fairmont.

The Dark Horses approach this season without a couple key pieces from last year’s team: Offensive weapons Boogie Smith and Keasean Williams and defensive MVP Spencer Westerbeek. Head coach Cory Johnson, though, noted that bright spots of his team this upcoming season are going to be his entire offensive line along with players like Patrick Morrrisey, dual-threat quarterback Blake Smith, and Jakwan Wilson.

In addition to daily practices, Clinton will gear up for the regular season by hosting a 7-on-7 scrimmage on Wednesday, July 28 as well as participating in the Cumberland and Sampson County Jamborees. They also had a host of players to participate in a football camp held at UNC-Pembroke last week.

Clinton is scheduled to take on East Duplin at the Jamboree before officially kicking their season off on at home on August 20 against Goldsboro.

Midway

The Raiders had a solid season in the spring. Though they didn’t qualify for postseason play, Midway finished at 5-2 overall behind losses to Clinton and Wallace-Rose Hill. They lost perhaps the most offense from last season as some of their leading receivers have moved on due to graduation. Players like Lane Baggett, Thornton Baggett, Jonathan Cooper, and Tyler Godwin, along with several key linemen.

To counter this in preparation for the upcoming season, the Raiders hit the ground running this preseason, participating in a pair of 7-on-7 scrimmages, hosting a mini-camp, as well as taking part in the Harnett and Sampson County Jamborees.

In addition, Midway does have some crucial pieces returning for the fall edition, including stud quarterback Wyatt Holland as well as Nate Smith, Josh Lupo, and Trey Gregory, among others.

Just like Clinton, they move into a new conference that pits them against teams like East and West Bladen, Fairmont, Red Springs, and St. Pauls.

The Raiders are slated to take on Rosewood at the jamborre and will officially kick things off on August 20 at Hobbton.

Hobbton

The spring season was a unique one for the Wildcats. Though they finished 2-6 overall, Hobbton reached postseason play. Now looking ahead to the fall, the Wildcats could have a decent season laid out before them as they return most of their roster from this past season.

With exception to WR Daniel Britt, quarterback Loden Bradshaw will have a strong receiving unit to choose from and the Hobbton ground game could find some success behind Bobby Dial, who had some flashes of potential a season ago.

In fact, head coach Joe Salas pointed at the players returning, not just from last season, but also players that were inactive and are returning from injury.

“We get almost everyone back,” Salas noted of his offense. “We have all the skill guys on offense. Josiah McLaurin is going to be a big help taking Daniel Britt’s spot. Julian Avilez is back; he missed last season with a torn ACL. Torren Melvin will be a key guy at free safety and David Gonzales is back and will be a key player.”

Other players expected to make an impact are Colby Weeks, Nate McLamb, Jessie Jones, Armando Ortiz, and Harrison Hunt.

The Wildcats hosted a 7-on-7 scrimmage earlier this summer, in which Salas said his team looks great so far. They will also participate in a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Clinton on July 28. After participating in the Sampson County Jamboree, in which they’ll take on James Kenan, Hobbton will officially kick off their season on August 20, hosting Midway.

Lakewood

The Leopards are another team that, despite a sub-.500 record, reached postseason contention and finished at 2-6 overall. Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan makes a nod that he has a young team taking the field this upcoming season – but, they are battle tested. From last years squad, the Leopards lose workhorse running back Tillyon Williams.

Sloan, though, quickly points out that he and his coaching staff are excited about what they have seen from other emerging players. Players like Bobby Henry and Tavarus Freeman are expected to be solid running threats, Kollin Hunter is expected to solidify his role as QB, and Trey White as a dynamic wideout.

Sloan also notes that his team has worked hard and developed chemistry and he expects his crew to come out and surprise some folks. He’s also hopeful his squad can contend for the Conference Championship.

So far this preseason, Lakewood has participated in 7-on-7 scrimmages at Midway and Hobbton and are planning a scrimmage against James Kenan. At the Jamboree, the Leopards are slated to take on North Lenoir and will officially kick off their schedule on August 20 at Spring Creek.

Union

The situation at Union High School is dire. After a grueling spring schedule that saw the Spartans go 0-6, things this summer haven’t been much better.

Head coach Doug Burley says that turnout this summer has been low, only averaging between two and seven players at practice. There’s legitimate concern that Union may not have enough to even field a varsity team.

“COVID has really hurt us,” Burley said. “Our numbers are very low. I am holding out hope that we will have enough to field a varsity team, but it is not looking good right now.”

As things stand right now, Union is slated to play North Johnston at the jamboree. After that, their season is set to kick off on August 20 at home against West Columbus.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]