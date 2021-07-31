Gearing up for soccer

The start of fall sports is quickly approaching and with so much emphasis usually placed on football, there’s another tradition-rich sport in Sampson County that will also see its debut in just a few weeks and that is boys’ soccer. Clinton High School athletic director and boys’ soccer coach Brad Spell has unveiled plans to resurrect the 2021 edition of the Sampson County Soccer at the Swamp jamboree.

The Jamboree will be a 2-day event this season, kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. and continuing Friday Morning, August 20 at 9 a.m. Also noteworthy, Spell has said that these games will count and will be credited toward the teams overall season records.

The Jamboree will feature eight teams and both the main soccer field – the Dark Horse Soccer Complex – and the secondary band field will be utilized. The teams that will participate in this year’s jamboree are Clinton, Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway, Union, South Johnston, South Central, and Rosewood.

Kicking things off on Thursday evening will be South Johnston versus Union at 5 p.m. on the main field and Rosewood vs South Central at 5 p.m. on the band field. In the 7 p.m. games, Clinton will take on Lakewood on the band field and Midway and Hobbton will square off on the main field.

Resuming on Friday morning, kicking things off in the 9 a.m. games will be Lakewood and South Central on the main field and Hobbton and South Johnston on the band field. Concluding the jamboree in the 11 a.m. games will be Clinton and Rosewood on the main field and Midway and Union over on the band field.

Spell encourages any and all fans to attend the event, noting that tickets will be available to purchase on GoFan. Concessions and merchandise will be also be available to purchase at the jamboree.

Reaction from county coaches about the upcoming jamboree have been nothing but positive.

“This is going to be the real deal,” said Lakewood head coach Jay Faircloth. “If you’re going to be good you’ve got to play the big teams. There’s a bunch of teams we haven’t played before, some I don’t even know much about, but playing bigger these bigger 2A, 3A, 4A teams – those are going to make us better for our conference.”

And playing the bigger teams Lakewood will certainly do in facing off against 2A Clinton and 3A South Central.

“I’m looking forward to going over there and learning something from these teams. We’ll only play them once and we can learn from them.”

Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs also spoke positively of the jamboree, noting that he intends to use it as a means to measure where his team stands headed into the more traditional regular season.

“We are really excited about the jamboree,” Jacobs interjected. “Coach Spell from Clinton High and I have done a jamboree, but, this year these will be actual games that will count on our record. We are excited to see how it works. We’re glad to get all the county schools involved because we want it to be a county thing and add a couple of schools from outside the county. So, we’re excited to see that and hopefully that will be a good indicator of how we are and where we need to go,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Spell notes that he’s hoping the Soccer at the Swamp jamboree will be a positive influence across the county and give sports fans something to look forward to in these continued tough times.

“We wanted to give something to the community, our county of Sampson, something that would get them excited about fall sports coming back,” Spell said. “Hopefully, it will run smoothly and provide a sense of normalcy following COVID, which is still here, unfortunately. But, we are looking to have a good time and also enjoy some good quality competitive soccer.”

