Horses aim for higher stakes

The 2021 Soccer season is fast approaching and the Clinton Dark Horses are gearing up for another run.

Back in the spring, the Dark Horses went 8-3 overall and qualified for postseason play. Though they were eliminated in the first round, the playoffs appearance capped off another positive season for Clinton head coach Brad Spell, now in his 23rd year of coaching.

Now looking to reload and go again this fall, Clinton will find themselves having to replace seven graduating seniors. Arnold Acosta, Lyle Brewington, Michael Inestroza, Ashton Apolinario, Khristian Cabedzudo, Carlos Diaz, and Alexander Mejia were all members of the 2021 Class.

Fortunately for the Dark Horses, they shouldn’t have any problems finding adequate athletes. Unlike other area schools that are battling low turnout this summer, Spell noted that things have been going great at Clinton, including a respectable turnout.

“Participation is high. I think we are averaging just about 28-34 kids every morning for our practices Monday through Thursday morning,” Spell noted.

And with the Fall seasons officially kicking off this past Monday, officially tryouts and practices likely would have brought out even more attendance county wide.

But even before things officially got underway, Spell noted that numbers weren’t the only bright spot he’s noticed this summer. He says practices have gone great and so far he’s liking everything he’s seeing from participants.

“We have been having some awesome workouts this summer,” he said. “I am really excited about our commitment and work ethic.”

Clinton will host their annual Soccer at the Swamp Jamboree Aug. 19 and 20. Typically, these games are just scrimmages that serve as one final opportunity to brush up before the start of the season but this time these two games will serve as official games and count toward the teams overall wins and losses. The Dark Horses are slated to take on Lakewood on Thursday and Rosewood on Friday.

“We are looking to have a good time and also enjoy some good quality competitive soccer,” Spell noted of the jamboree.

Prior to that, though, Clinton’s season will be well underway. The Dark Horses are slated to scrimmage Spring Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and take on Laney (Wilmington) on Thursday, Aug. 12. They’ll host Whiteville on Monday, Aug. 16 for their first home action of the season.

Other games highlighting their schedule include teams like Richlands, James Kenan, Croatan, Cape Fear, Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin, Franklin Academy, Topsail, and Dixon. Then Clinton moves into conference action where they’ll face old foes Midway, East Bladen, and West Bladen while also welcoming newcomers Red Springs, St. Pauls, and Fairmont.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]