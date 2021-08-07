CHS, Parks and Rec to host football camp

In conjunction with Clinton High School football and head coach Cory Johnson, the Clinton Parks and Rec Department has announced that a Kids Football Camp is being hosted this upcoming Wednesday, Aug. 11. The site will be the Royal Lane Park Football Field and the camp is open to kids ages 4-12. The camp will start at 6 p.m. and will teach attendees basic football skills and fundamentals. There is no cost to attend the camp and those interested in attending or to find out more information can call 910-299-4906.